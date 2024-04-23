Yieldmo Announces Lindsey DiGiorgio as New Chief Marketing Officer

Former TripleLift Executive Joins Yieldmo as the Company Bolsters its Strategic Growth Plan

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yieldmo, a leading advertising platform helping brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, today announced the appointment of Lindsey DiGiorgio as Chief Marketing Officer. With over 15 years of experience at some of the leading companies in the industry, Lindsey will be responsible for accelerating Yieldmo’s go-to-market strategy through its suite of differentiated, data-driven solutions.



"Lindsey’s experience at the intersection of technology and advertising, as well as her leadership skills, make her the perfect fit to lead our marketing efforts as we continue to innovate and expand," said Michael Yavonditte, CEO of Yieldmo. "She is a great addition to the team, and we look forward to seeing the results of her marketing vision.”

Lindsey joins Yieldmo from TripleLift, where she served as the Senior Vice President of Global Product Marketing. At TripleLift, Lindsey oversaw the Product Marketing, Field Marketing, and Research departments, leading efforts to drive commercialization strategy between Revenue, Product, and Marketing. Prior to her time at TripleLift, Lindsey held leadership roles at iSpot.tv, NinthDecimal (now InMarket), and Neustar. She holds an MBA in International Marketing and Brand Management from Lund University in Sweden and a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources and Business from the University of Vermont.

"I’m so impressed by the talent and industry expertise of the current leadership team at Yieldmo," said Lindsey DiGiorgio. “I look forward to bringing my unique voice to the table to drive impactful go-to-market strategies that will advance the company’s growth and market penetration."

Lindsey's appointment comes at a time of rapid growth and expansion for Yieldmo, as the company continues to solidify its position as a unified solution for the future of advertising.

