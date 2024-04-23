Rodedawg Ind. Intl., Inc. Announces New Officers Appointment for Elixicure, LLC

Rodedawg enters into 11 Billion dollar topical pain relief market

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is pleased to announce the appointment of new officers to lead its subsidiary, Elixicure, Inc.

Chris Swartz, CEO, states: “Last year, Rodedawg acquired Elixicure’s assets of brands, manufacturing equipment, trade secrets, and online stores. According to Future Market Insights research, as the world continues to face chronic pain disorder burden, efficient and relieving topical pain relief becomes paramount for managing this condition. Given this, global demand for topical pain relief is anticipated to surge at a 5.6% CAGR through 2034. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 11 billion in 2024 to US$ 19 billion by 2034. The market was valued at US$ 10 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to exhibit a Y-o-Y growth of 5.2% in 2024. With this kind of growth and opportunity, the Company is now ready to rapidly expand Elixicure.” Effective immediately, the following executives will assume key roles:

*Jeff Byrne joins as the new Head of Operations for Elixicure, Inc. With a proven track record in operational management, Jeff will be instrumental in driving efficiency and excellence in Elixicure's day-to-day functions.

*Don Dedo assumes the responsibility of overseeing online sales, affiliates sales, and international sales for Elixicure, Inc. His extensive experience in sales and marketing will be pivotal in expanding Elixicure's reach and market presence.

These appointments reflect Rodedawg Ind. Intl., Inc.'s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and positioning Elixicure, Inc. for continued growth and success in the topical pain relief industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Byrne and Don Dedo to lead Elixicure, Inc. Their leadership and expertise will play a vital role in driving Elixicure's growth and success,” said Chris Swartz, CEO of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. “We are confident that with their guidance, Elixicure, Inc. will continue to thrive in the evolving cannabis market.”

To help oversee and manage Rodedawg Operations, John Stippick will be bringing his expertise to further enhance operational effectiveness within the organization.

Chris Swartz, concludes, “Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. remains dedicated to growth through management services, acquisitions, and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. The company continues to uphold its commitment to delivering value to shareholders and driving growth opportunities within the industry. Our team will continue to provide updates on our key initiatives for share cancellation, key acquisitions, and upcoming audit initiative.”

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions, and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

Please note the company's Twitter address is https://twitter.com/RWGImerger for regular updates.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is a California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://buddinghorizon.com/

About Brother Buds™

Brother Buds is a cannabis delivery service based in Costa Mesa, California. During the month of July 2023, the Rodedawg will operate Brother Buds under a non-storefront cannabis delivery license. The cannabis delivery service will focus on Los Angeles County, Orange County, and norther San Diego County in the demographic area of 23.86 million in 2019. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://BrotherBuds.com

Make sure to follow us at: https://twitter.com/BrotherBudsOC

About Elixicure

Elixicure is a leading provider of manufacturing and capsule encapsulation services. We offer a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of our clients, including capsule encapsulation, formulation, manufacturing, labeling and bottle filling. Our state-of-the-art facilities and experienced team of professionals allow us to deliver high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Whether you are looking for small-scale or large-scale production, we have the expertise and capabilities to meet your needs. Contact us today to learn more about how we can support your manufacturing and encapsulation needs.

The company website is https://elixicure.com/

Make sure to follow us at: https://twitter.com/Elixicure

Contact Information:

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

1-800-793-0355

ir@buddinghorizon.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a721635-b40e-4aef-af40-690b061adf61