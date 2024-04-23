Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,074 in the last 365 days.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable May 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2024.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for April 30, 2024 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $14.80 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.39 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $24.19.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details  
Preferred Share (DF.PR.A) $0.04792
Record Date: April 30, 2024
Payable Date: May 10, 2024


Investor Relations:1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.dividend15.com  info@quadravest.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more