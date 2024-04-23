ESF Launches 2024 National Electrical Safety Month Campaign

The materials for this year’s campaign educate the public on how to purchase, use, and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely.





ARLINGTON, Va., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May is National Electrical Safety Month, and the Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) is launching its annual effort to help reduce electrically related fatalities, injuries, and property loss. Since 1997, ESF has spearheaded this annual campaign to educate key audiences about the steps that can be taken to remain electrically safe both at home and in the workplace. To kick off the campaign, ESF is releasing this year’s materials, which strive to educate the public on how to purchase, use, and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely.



Lithium-ion batteries power the devices we rely on every day. These batteries can be found in cell phones, tablets, laptops, electric scooters and bikes, toothbrushes, and backup batteries. When purchased and used correctly, lithium-ion batteries can provide a valuable service, but there is a risk of fire and injury if uncertified batteries or chargers are used.

“ESF’s 2024 National Electrical Safety Month campaign focuses heavily on the proper way of recycling lithium-ion batteries,” said ESF President Brett Brenner. “There has been a 41% increase in catastrophic losses at material recovery facilities. Recycling lithium-ion batteries is the only proper way of disposing of the batteries. Recycling the batteries helps the environment and is the safest and most efficient way to process a battery at its end of life.”

Also included in the campaign materials is an infographic for transportation professionals to assist with electric vehicle battery identification and transportation after damage, as well as infographics for first responders to assist them in identifying lithium-ion battery fires and how to safely extinguish them.

Electrical safety awareness and education among consumers and workers will prevent electrical fires, injuries, and deaths. For ESF’s complete collection of free resources you can share during National Electrical Safety Month and throughout the year, visit esfi.org.

ESF sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May to increase public awareness of the electrical hazards around us at home and in the workplace. ESF is the trusted voice for electrical safety. The mission of ESF is to prevent electrically-related injuries, deaths, and fires, saving lives and property through public education and outreach. For more information, visit esfi.org.



