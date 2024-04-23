DayDayCook to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2024

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDC Enterprise, Ltd., (NYSEAM: DDC) (“DayDayCook,” “DDC,” or the “Company”), a leading content-driven food consumer brand, today announces that Kyle Guse, Chief Legal Officer & Head of IR, will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024. The conference is being held on April 30 – May 2, 2024 at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.



Presentation Date: May 1, 2024 Time:

12:00 pm Pacific Time Webcast Link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50456

Mr. Guse will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors can attend the conference and request a meeting with Mr. Guse by registering at the link below:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

For investors who are unable to attend the conference, all company presentations will be available directly on the conference event platform on the “Agenda” tab at the link below:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About DayDayCook – A Leader in Food Innovation

Founded in 2012, DayDayCook is a leading content-driven consumer brand offering easy, convenient ready-to-heat, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products. The company focuses on innovative and healthy meal solutions with a fast-growing omnichannel sales network in China and the U.S., and through a strong online presence globally. The company’s brand portfolio includes its namesake DayDayCook as well as Nona Lim, Yai’s Thai, Mengwei and Yujiaweng. The Company builds brand recognition through culinary and lifestyle content across major social media and e-commerce platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contact:

Investors:

CORE IR

Matt Blazei

mattb@coreir.com

Media:

CORE PR

Kati Waldenburg

pr@coreir.com