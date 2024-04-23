Visory Health Secures Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Certification for Third Consecutive Year

The Florida-based, woman-owned business granting accessible, affordable prescriptions to underserved populations joins 18,000 other prestigious female-led companies after rigorous vetting

ESTERO, Fla., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a women-led, patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way women, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its online prescription discount card, today announces its national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise . The certification comes to those who exemplify dedication to creating diversity and supporting the female workforce.



While a company must be at least 51% owned, operated or managed by women to be a certified WBE, Visory Health goes beyond that with an all-female senior executive leadership team. The organization also requires the female owner to have real and substantial control of the capital contributions for the company. Because of the thorough process and strict eligibility requirements, the WBENC Certification is considered the gold standard for women-owned business certification.

“We’ve been female-owned and operated since the very beginning. We’re proud to have the WBE certification as it solidifies Visory Health as a world-class employer supporting women in the workplace,” said Visory Health CEO and Founder Susan Lang. “Healthcare is shifting rapidly with greater numbers of women leaders directly impacting the health of our communities. So it makes sense that inclusion and empowerment for women is essential to our economy in addition to our well-being. This is part of our core values so our team can thrive personally and professionally.”

“It’s powerful to have an entirely female leadership team, all on a mission to disrupt healthcare. In the last few years, we’ve made monumental strides in addressing affordable and accessible medication for women, family caregivers and seniors through our prescription discount cash card. Statistically, women make the majority of healthcare decisions in their homes so showing them an innovative solution to give their families the best healthcare is our priority. Working collaboratively, there are no limits to what our team can accomplish,” said Debbie Sanders, Visory Health’s Co-Founder and COO.

The WBENC standard of certification implemented is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. There are over 18,000 WBENC-certified businesses nationwide out of more than 14 million women owned businesses.

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a women-led, patient-first health tech platform transforming the way everyone, especially women, caregivers and underserved individuals have access to healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customers’ needs and identities at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on their prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 36,000 pharmacy partners nationwide including Kroger, Stop & Shop, Publix, Walmart and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices all over the country and is free to use. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com.