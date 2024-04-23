Epiq is Working With AWS to Power AI-Enabled Legal and Compliance Solutions

Epiq Discovery offers processing, review, and analytics for litigation, investigation, and compliance matters

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq , a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to further enhance the Epiq Service Cloud , Epiq Discovery , and the Epiq AI platform with artificial intelligence (AI) functionality and analytics from AWS.



The latest development between Epiq and AWS builds on a multi-year relationship, advancing offerings across the Epiq Service Cloud, including processing, review, translation, transcription, and sensitive data identification (PII/PHI) technology powered by AWS. Award-winning cloud native Epiq Discovery is a powerful, easy-to-use eDiscovery and investigations platform within the Epiq Service Cloud, built on and leveraging AWS to deliver performance, security, and reliability to Epiq clients.

“Adopting Epiq Discovery as our in-house eDiscovery platform has transformed our approach to insurance defense litigation," said Rodney Lumpkins, Director of Litigation Support, Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP. “Its cloud-native design and scalability ensure adaptability to case demands. For insurance carriers, working with FMG offers both convenience and a strategic advantage, leveraging our expertise and the capabilities of Epiq Discovery."

Epiq leverages multiple AWS services in Epiq Discovery, including Amazon Translate, a text translation service that uses advanced machine learning technologies to provide high-quality translation on demand; Amazon Transcribe, an automatic speech recognition (ASR) service that makes it easy for developers to add speech to text capability to their applications; and Amazon Comprehend, a natural-language processing (NLP) service that uses machine learning to uncover valuable insights and connections in text.

“The Epiq and AWS teams have collaborated for years on developing Epiq Discovery within the Epiq Service Cloud,” said Doug Mazlish, Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances for Epiq Legal Solutions. “We continue to develop solutions using AWS’s AI capabilities to serve our global client base of corporate legal departments and law firms. Working with AWS assures our clients of our commitment to provide high-quality legal solutions and best-of-breed technologies.”

Epiq Discovery is a five-time leader in the G2 eDiscovery Grid and winner of the Software Reviews Emotional Footprint Award. Epiq’s operations teams use Epiq Discovery to process data two to three times faster than industry market share leaders. Epiq uses Epiq Discovery for more than 50 percent of its global client data processing, up to 4TB daily, expediting processing, filtering, and preparation for attorney review. The architecture supports integration with third-party systems and ensures scalable resources for efficient import and export operations and continuous data movement across platforms.

“We are excited to partner with Epiq as the legal industry transforms and embraces advanced technologies, including cloud, analytics, and generative AI,” said Carol Potts, Director, North America ISV Sales, AWS. “Like AWS, Epiq is a leader in driving transformation. We are proud they have chosen AWS infrastructure and AI services as the foundation for their award-winning Epiq Discovery application, and we look forward to co-innovating together to improve efficiency, reduce cost, and drive better outcomes.”

Epiq leverages the power of AWS to further enhance the Epiq Service Cloud, including:

An advanced framework for building, training, and deploying machine learning models as secure APIs.

A secure, cloud-native application for effortless feature upgrades using Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS).

Integration of Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI, for custom copilot development using Amazon Titan FMs within the Epiq AI platform.



Later this year, Epiq Discovery will simplify data analysis and reviewing with AWS services:

Built on Amazon SageMaker, the system will prioritize documents for review, ranking them by relevance by topic as users make coding decisions. The front-loaded documents are likely to contain key evidence for faster review and decreased cost.

An AI chatbot using Amazon OpenSearch Service and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) will allow users to ask questions of a set of documents using natural language and receive answers from case data with citations to support evidence and provide confidence in query results.

Epiq is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and Epiq Discovery solutions are available in AWS Marketplace . AWS enterprise customers can also license Epiq Discovery in AWS Marketplace.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com .