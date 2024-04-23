Submit Release
Westland Insurance named top diversity, equity, and inclusion workplace in Canada

This is the second year that Westland has been recognized as a top DEI employer in the Canadian insurance industry

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, a leading insurance provider, has been recognized as one of Canada’s top insurance workplaces for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The prestigious 5-Star DE&I award, presented by Insurance Business Canada, acknowledges Westland Insurance's commitment to fostering an inclusive culture where employees can thrive, regardless of their identities.

The 5-Star DE&I award is a testament to Westland's dedication to embracing and celebrating the differences of their employees while actively promoting equity, equality, and a sense of belonging. The company's industry-leading DE&I programs have been commended for their understanding of employees' experiences, incorporating diverse voices, and implementing intentional and sustainable actions.

To determine the companies with the most effective DE&I programs, Insurance Business Canada conducted an extensive research process. Firms were invited to share their DE&I initiatives, and the research team conducted one-on-one interviews to understand industry standards and identify companies that exceeded expectations. Employee feedback was also sought to gauge the effectiveness of these programs, with companies scoring 4 or higher on a scale of 1 to 5 being recognized for their 5-Star DE&I programs.

"We’re thrilled to be named one of the insurance industry’s best diversity, equity, and inclusion workplaces in Canada," said Keri Fraser, Chief People Officer at Westland Insurance. "This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive environment where all employees feel valued and supported. We believe that diversity and inclusion are not just buzzwords, but essential components of a successful and thriving organization."

Westland’s dedication to DE&I extends beyond their internal initiatives. The company actively engages with the community and recently released its second annual Community Impact Report. This report outlines Westland’s community involvement, including its DE&I and sustainability efforts.

Westland is focused on supporting its people and clients. The brokerage is growing across Canada and the US, and always looking for people who want to grow with them. To find out more about how you can join a company committed to being a leader in building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization, visit Westland’s website at https://www.westlandinsurance.ca/join-our-team/

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners, and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.


Jessica Thiessen
Westland Insurance Group Ltd.
7782887894
jthiessen@westlandinsurance.ca

