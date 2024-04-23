SEALSQ Expands Protection of Luxury and Valuable Assets with Patented Advanced Digital Certification and NFT Technology

Geneva, Switzerland , April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ and WISeKey have a rich portfolio of over 46 patent families encompassing more than 100 fundamental individual US & Swiss patents with an additional 22 patents currently under review



SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, in collaboration with its parent company WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced its patented integration of Digital Identification with NFT technology, a groundbreaking solution in the realm of asset protection. This innovation builds on the Company’s already extensive experience in securing luxury items, particularly Swiss watches, through advanced technology.

This integration of Digital Identification with NFT technology is poised to transform the verification of ownership for valuable assets. Through this approach, assets such as luxury watches or renowned artworks that require authentication can now utilize NFTs to demonstrate ownership. These digital assets contain digitally signed information that is easily verifiable, significantly enhancing security and making duplication virtually impossible.

As the NFT market experiences exponential growth, driven by the need to combat fraud and forgery not only in the art world but across various industries, WISeKey and SEALSQ’s technology offers a robust, non-cloneable digital certificate of authenticity that is proving essential.

The Company’s method for the digital certification of authenticity of physical objects involves a sophisticated process. This includes issuing a storage device with a digital certificate containing encrypted information unique to the object. The validity of this certificate can be checked in real-time via a network computer cooperating with the storage device and a certifying authority, ensuring the highest level of security and trust.

WISeKey and SEALSQ are committed to advancing security solutions that meet the evolving needs of a digital and physically interconnected world, safeguarding the value and integrity of priceless assets across the globe.

Utilization

NFTs are distinctive digital assets that symbolize ownership or proof of authenticity of a unique item, using the revolutionary blockchain technology now gaining monumental traction in the art and collectibles domain. Unlike fungible cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, NFTs are non-fungible, signifying each token's distinctness and non-interchangeable nature. Beyond digital art and collectibles, NFTs have vast potential, and can be used to tokenize assets ranging from digital artwork, music, videos, virtual real estate, in-game virtual goods, and domain names, as well as tangible assets such as real estate and luxury goods.

Ensuring the distinctiveness, origin, and permanence of NFTs, blockchain technology embeds each token with a unique identifier and ownership details, ensuring easy verification and nullifying unauthorized duplications or alterations. Capitalizing on this, WISeKey provides a seamless bridge between luxury items and the digital metaverse. Luxury brands, without the need for a physical product, can now create unalterably registered NFTs on a blockchain, a move aligned with the digital preferences of the younger generation.

Notably, SEALSQ’s VaultIC155 NFC secure element can be integrated into luxury items, enabling secure authentication when accessed by an NFC device. Furthermore, the technology grants brands the prowess to issue, validate, and adjust digital certificates of authenticity, fortifying against counterfeiting.

These capabilities empower brands to:

Issue storage devices with a digital certificate of authenticity.

Verify the authenticity of the digital certificate as needed.

Update the status of the digital certificate's validity when necessary.

Initiate the dematerialization of a product and its Digital Twin transformation into a corresponding NFT.



These tags, akin to an embedded ePassport, can be affixed to any product. When tapped by an NFC-enabled phone, they securely authenticate and trace the item, registering its identity on the blockchain ledger. This innovative approach is patented in the US by WISeKey.



Introduction of the Product Birth Certificate

WISeKey offers a groundbreaking concept: the Product Birth Certificate. This digital identifier is comparable to a product's birth certificate, complete with details such as its manufacturing date and company. By transitioning into a "Trusted Object" on the Internet, it equips the luxury product with a robust digital identity, furnishing verifiable data throughout its lifecycle.



The essence of this Product Birth Certificate lies in its unique cryptographic key pair. While its public key is shared openly as part of the certificate, the private key operates in the background to validate the IoT device's identity and guarantee data's cryptographic integrity. This private key is the very crux of the IoT device's identity.

Patents

SEALSQ, together with WISeKey, boasts a rich portfolio of over 46 patent families encompassing more than 100 fundamental individual patents, with an additional 22 patents currently under review. These patents cover a diverse range of technologies, including secure chip design, Near Field Communication (NFC), security firmware and backend software development, secure data management, enhancement of security protocols among connected objects, and advanced cryptography.

For additional details on WISeKey's patented technologies and innovations, please refer to the following patent resources:

The Company’s patented technology already provides security solutions for millions of objects worldwide, including luxury products like jewelry, collector’s items, high-end watches, and art pieces. With the integration of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) applications powered by Digital Identification technology, SEALSQ and WISeKey, are setting new standards in securing, authenticating, and proving ownership of both digital and tangible assets.

