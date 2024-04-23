Simplex partners with Zero Hash to provide seamless fiat-crypto ramps for US Market

Simplex leverages Zero Hash’s proven and scalable API and regulatory infrastructure

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider, announces that Simplex, one of the leading fiat-to-crypto payment gateways, has leveraged Zero Hash’s full stack API and regulatory infrastructure to make fiat-to-crypto payments accessible for US consumers.



Simplex offers a wide range of payment methods for fiat-crypto transactions including Visa to Mastercard and Apple Pay to SEPA, as well as 680 alternative payment methods in over 200 countries.

The partnership with Zero Hash enables Simplex to offer a seamless and compliant method for US customers to on and off ramp cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Zero Hash’s API infrastructure abstracts the technical and regulatory complexity of fiat-to-crypto transactions in the US.

"We're pleased to be publicly announcing our partnership with Simplex for the first time, having powered their US access since 2021,” said Edward Woodford, Zero Hash CEO. "The world's leading onramps leverage Zero Hash to compliantly onboard millions of people and process billions of transactions with our high throughput API infrastructure."

About Simplex

Simplex is the fiat/crypto infrastructure for the entire world. An EU-licensed financial institution, Simplex aims to change the status quo of the current crypto markets by providing simple, seamless, and secure channels to convert over 100+ fiat currencies to 160+ cryptocurrencies. Simplex already empowers its vast network of partners to accept a wide range of payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, SWIFT, SEPA, and more.



Simplex

Public Relations

PR@nuvei.com



About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer crypto and stablecoin powered products.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

Connect with Zero Hash

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Medium

Zero Hash Contact

Shaun O’keeffe

(855) 744-7333

media@zerohash.com

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. Zero Hash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero.