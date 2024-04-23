CAI Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service

Technology services firm improves customer experience with best-in-class cloud and AI achievements

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 23, 2024 -- CAI , a global technology services firm, announced it earned the bronze Stevie® Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service: All Other Industries.



CAI’s Service Desk handles more than one million calls annually and support more than 500,000 end users across the globe. By working to meet clients where they are, CAI seeks new innovative methods to enhance the customer experience with best-in-class support. The technology services firm upgraded its Service Desk with Talkdesk , a global AI-powered contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes, and partnered with a leading conversational AI platform, Moveworks .

“This recognition is not just about the advanced technology we've implemented, but it's about the real people and the tangible benefits they deliver every day,” said Matt Peters, chief technology officer at CAI. “Partnering with cutting-edge solutions like Talkdesk and Moveworks has enabled us to create an efficient and seamless customer experience for our clients and their end users. This award is validation of our ongoing pursuit to 'power the possible' through people, technology, and unwavering dedication to client excellence.”

“The high scores given the winning nominations in this year’s competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments.”

“It is always an honor to have Talkdesk be an integral part of a company’s success, enabling a world-class customer experience. As an innovator in technology services, CAI understands the importance of being first to market with new AI-powered technologies that enable and accelerate better experiences for their customers,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder, Talkdesk. “CAI is a leading example of CX excellence, and we are proud to celebrate them as they are recognized with this award.”

The Best Use of Technology in Customer Service category of the Stevie® Awards recognizes customer service and contact center organizations for their use of technology that has directly improved customer service delivery, provided real business benefits and shown system adoption across the entire customer service function. The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

For a full list of Stevie Award winners, visit: https://stevieawards.com/sales/2024-stevie-award-winners

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 8,700 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .