Electrify Expo Launches Electrify Race League in Phoenix, Long Beach, San Francisco and New York

Electrify Race League is a professionally produced electric racing series focused on delivering world-class competitions to e-skate, e-bike and e-scooter athletes

PHOENIX, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, has introduced the Electrify Race League, an all-new electric race series set to unite top athletes in e-mobility from across the nation for a thrilling series of competitions. The racing series will start in Phoenix on May 4 and carry on the Electrify Expo tour in select cities throughout 2024 including Long Beach, Calif., San Francisco and New York.



Each event will feature separate rounds of practice, qualifying and heat races on Saturday and Sunday. Champions will be determined based on accumulated points throughout each event, crowning overall winners in each class. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top performers in first, second and third place at each event.

To support the launch of this race series, Electrify Race League will be documenting its very own reality show titled "Asphalt Kings," showcasing the stories both on and off the racetrack of the competitors. Viewers can follow this coverage on Electrify’s YouTube Channel .

The Electrify Race League will be hosted at four Electrify Expo locations in 2024:

May 4 - 5: Phoenix

June 1 - 2: Long Beach, Calif.

August 24 - 25: San Francisco

October 12 - 13: New York

Join the Race

Registration to participate and access to the official rulebook can be viewed at: www.electrifyexpo.com/electrifyraceleague/ . All race entrants will also receive two Electrify Expo general admission passes.

