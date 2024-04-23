Haivision Mission-Critical Video Solutions to be Showcased During SOF Week 2024

Haivision video wall, ISR and DoDIN APL-certified video distribution solutions enable real-time awareness for decision making in defense environments

MONTREAL, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced it will showcase its mission-critical video solutions at this year’s Special Operation Forces (SOF) Week with partner LG Electronics at booth #1704 from May 7-9 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.



Haivision solutions help global government and defense organizations make informed decisions faster by supporting real-time situational awareness of critical visual operations for government, military, aerospace, and public safety applications. At SOF Week 2024, Haivision will showcase:

Video Wall Solution for Operation and Command Centers: Powered by Haivision Command 360, our video wall software platform offers increased situational awareness and real-time decision-making for mission-critical environments. Haivision's complete video wall solution for operation and command centers delivers secure live video for defense and government agencies to dynamically respond, assess, inform, and act faster than ever.





ISR Video Solutions: Haivision's military-grade ISR video solutions, including the Kraken Transcoder, Makito X4 Rugged Video Encoder, and Makito X1 Video Encoder, are designed for the most demanding environments and offer high-quality, low latency, and best-in-class security to government, defense, and public safety sectors by delivering real-time situational awareness and intelligence from full motion video.





Video Distribution Solutions: Haivision Media Platform is the only open IP video distribution system on the DoDIN APL video distribution system certified on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL) and is trusted by defense and government agencies for multi-site video distribution, IPTV, and secure video delivery to browsers, set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



SOF Week is hosted by The Global Special Operations Forces (SOF) Foundation (GSOF), a non-profit organization that aims to build and grow an international network of military, government, commercial, and educational stakeholders to advance SOF capabilities and partnerships to confront global and networked threats. To book a meeting with Haivision at SOF Week, visit: https://www.haivision.com/contact/

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

