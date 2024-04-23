Rising Demand for Encryption Technology Fuels Investments in Leading Solution Providers

ESG report on encryption and key management along with recent recognition in the 2024 Globee Awards, underscores EBI's status as a frontrunner in the market

Jacksonville, Fla., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. , (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, is setting a new standard for data protection, addressing the market need for innovative encryption and key management technology. As more organizations adopt these technologies, EBI’s EB Control solution is a clear frontrunner, providing market leading zero-trust data protection without the cost or expertise typically required to manage it.



EBI recently co-sponsored a report with Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) on encryption and key management, surveying 387 IT, compliance, DevOps, and cybersecurity professionals. The report found that 71% of organizations have adopted a formal cryptographic program, with 50% of those organizations applying a well-defined and articulated cryptographic policy across their entire organization. As adoption of these programs rise, encryption is expected to garner more of the security budget in 2024, with an additional 20% of organizations joining the 75% that already budget for encryption.

“It’s refreshing to see how many organizations are increasing their investment into encryption and key management programs,” says Toney Jennings, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc. “As encryption garners a larger share of the security budget in 2024, we are proud to be leading the pack with our best-in-class solutions. EB Control offers a truly seamless approach to encryption strategies, empowering organizations of all sizes with unparalleled visibility and control over their data.”

EB Control is revolutionizing encryption and key management practices by providing an easy-to-use data protection solution that streamlines data security. Enabling the creation of secure, portable vaults where information can be stored and shared via attribute-based access controls, gives organizations complete and perpetual control of their data’s lifecycle. Expanding upon EB Control, EBI’s EB Control Enterprise includes enhancements like Active Directory and a FIDO2 compliant integration, plugging seamlessly into enterprise IT workflows.

“Being recognized in the 2024 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity for Data, and Database Security, is demonstrative of our commitment to safeguarding data and providing top-tier solutions,” adds Jennings. “This marks yet another milestone in EBI’s journey as we continue to push boundaries and set new standards for data security.”

Receiving recognition in the 2024 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity solidifies EBI's position as a market leader and underscores their relentless dedication to innovation. To learn more about how EBI is helping companies enhance their data protection strategies, visit: https://ebcontrol.io/ .

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT). Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise and is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://everythingblockchain.io/

