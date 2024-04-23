News

Atos to secure and optimize edge observability & operations with Centerity Systems and Dell NativeEdge

Centerity CSM2 Edge Wall-to-Wall observability, automation and asset management software platform is now included in Atos edge to cloud AI-enabled offering, Atos SmartEdge for Business Outcomes, supported by Dell NativeEdge

Paris, France – April 23, 2024 – Atos today announces a partnership with Centerity systems to include its CSM2 software platform, a Dell NativeEdge certified ISV, in the Atos SmartEdge for Business Outcomes offering. Atos SmartEdge is an end-to-end, edge to cloud, AI-enabled solution that draws on the Atos Technology Services portfolio.

With Centerity’s CSM2 and Atos’ expertise in collecting data at the edge and integrating AI-trained models and hardware components within complex IT infrastructures from the edge to the cloud, using the Dell NativeEdge edge operations software platform, businesses can further connect, secure, monitor and optimize large distributed edge environments such as retail, hospitality and banking.

Via this innovative solution, enterprises will be able to reduce support tickets caused by IT/OT edge devices by up to 60%1, reduce downtime as well as loss of revenue due to smart automatic remediation and failures prediction, and hence, driving costs and carbon emission down while preventing and predicting maintenance-related issues.

The many businesses that can benefit from this solution include retail clients with thousands of muti-vendor points of sales, self-ordering kiosks and cash registers, telcos deploying network equipment, theme park operators, industries with heavy machine control systems like defense & public safety, energy distributors and video-monitored banking facilities. Companies in these and other sectors are looking for innovative solutions like Atos SmartEdge, which can secure, optimize and manage ever increasing complex and large-scale edge environments.

Atos and Centerity have worked together to add additional automation to Atos SmartEdge, reinforcing its remediation capabilities and enabling the secure, automatic provision of settings, configurations, and applications directly on the devices. From the cloud, customers can remotely configure or update thousands of devices at the far edge.

Arnaud Langer, Global Edge & IoT Managing Partner, Atos said “With Centerity’s CSM2 software platform embedded into Atos SmartEdge, businesses will benefit from enhanced security and optimization features that will ease pain points in deploying and managing edge systems so that they can harness the power of data from the edge.”

Roi Keren, CEO, Centerity systems said, “We are very proud to work with Atos who is one of the largest and most honorable global IT service providers. Atos SmartEdge, integrated with Dell NativeEdge, radically transforms the management of edge environments, with a fully automated, managed edge to cloud solution. Adding our software platform to Atos SmartEdge will leverage the support to large distributed enterprises who are seeking to regain control on their edge devices that can shape and determine their reputation.”

Pierluca Chiodelli, Vice President, engineering technology and edge portfolio, Dell Technologies said, “Dell NativeEdge, with Atos SmartEdge integration, simplifies and secures edge deployments so businesses can analyze and act upon data from the edge to drive growth and offer more value to customers.”

Atos SmartEdge is integrated with Dell NativeEdge, an edge operations software platform that centralizes deployment and management of edge infrastructure and applications across geographically distributed locations. For more than a decade, Atos and Dell Technologies have been jointly developing innovative solutions to help customers succeed in the data era.

Atos SmartEdge brings the advantages of cloud architecture to the edge and far edge to deliver AI-based business value augmented with end-to-end automated deployment, monitoring and management. For more information about Atos SmartEdge, please visit atos.net.

Atos SmartEdge has been developed by experts from Technology Services which is part of Tech Foundations, the Atos Group business line leading in managed services, focusing on hybrid cloud infrastructure, employee experience and technology services.

About Tech Foundations

Tech Foundations is the Atos Group business line leading in managed services, focusing on hybrid cloud infrastructure, employee experience and technology services, through decarbonized, automated and AI-enabled solutions. Its 48,000 employees advance what matters to the world’s businesses, institutions and communities. It is present in 69 countries, with an annual revenue of € 6 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Centerity

Centerity Systems stands as the visionary behind Centerity CSM² - the groundbreaking platform purposefully designed for wall-to-wall observability, auto-remediation, and asset management at the edge. Our core mission is to seamlessly integrate technology health, performance, and business SLAs into a unified, data-rich dashboard, empowering distributed edge enterprises to make informed business decisions and maintain peak uptime for their edge sites.

Centerity's edge management platform is the beacon of increased visibility and reduced risk. Through the comprehensive collection of Key Critical Indicators (KCIs) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) spanning the entirety of the edge site, it not only measures and enhances SLAs but also proactively navigates them to curtail any business repercussions. This proactive approach aids in mitigating potential disruptions and ensures that mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) and mean-time-to-repair (MTTR) are minimized, further bolstering operational efficiency.

Press contact

1 Based on actual results in retail and hospitality production environments.

