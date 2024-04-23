Smart Contact Lenses Market To Surpass USD 1186.64 Billion By 2031
The unprecedented growth of the smart contact lenses market is driven by technological advancements and rising prevalence of ocular disorders.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Smart Contact Lenses Market valued at USD 379.91 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach USD 1186.64 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2024 to 2031.
The Major Key Players In Smart Contact Lenses Market
-SAMSUNG, Mediprint,
-Azalea Vision,
-RaayonNova LLC,
-e- Vision Smart Optics, Inc.,
-InWith Corp,
-Innovega INC,
-Sensimed AG,
-Johnson & Johnson,
-Glakolens Biomedikal Biyoteknoloji San. Ve Tic. A.S.
- and other players.
Get sample PDF Of Smart Contact Lenses Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3428
Driven Demand For Smart Contact Lenses Market Expansion
The increasing number of diabetics developing eye problems is fueling the demand for smart contact lenses that monitor internal eye pressure, a key factor in market growth. In a Studies, an increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy among diabetics, creating the need for improved monitoring solutions.
Furthermore, these smart lenses are being developed as a platform for managing glaucoma and other eye diseases affecting millions globally. Various vision problems are widespread this high disease burden is driving the development and adoption of smart contact lenses. Further propelling the market are advancements in research and partnerships.
Continuous Glucose Monitoring: A Leading Segment in Smart Contact Lenses
By Type
-Photochromic Lenses
-Continuous Intraocular Pressure Monitoring Lenses
-Others
By End User
-Home Care
-Ophthalmology Clinics
-Others
The market segment focused on continuous glucose monitoring is expected to be a major player since, smart contact lenses designed for this purpose aim to help diabetics by constantly measuring their glucose levels through tear analysis. These lenses incorporate miniaturized sensors and wireless chips to track internal factors like eye pressure in diabetic patients. This real-time glucose monitoring empowers diabetics to make informed daily decisions regarding food intake, physical activity, and medication adjustments.
Need Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement Ask Here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3428
North America Takes the Lead in Smart Contact Lenses
North America is emerging as the dominating in the smart contact lens market, a dominance fueled by several key factors such as a growing number of patients are seeking eye care, indicating a rising awareness and potential demand for these innovative lenses. And the region is home to major players actively engaged in new research and development, pushing the boundaries of smart contact lens technology. Finally, North America faces a significant burden of glaucoma, a condition effectively monitored by advanced smart contact lenses. With over 3 million Americans and 800,000 Canadians living with glaucoma, this high disease prevalence presents a substantial market opportunity. This confluence of factors positions North America at the top of the smart contact lens market, with the rising demand for intraocular pressure monitoring solutions further accelerating growth.
Recent Developments: Smart Contact Lens Market
Mojo Vision(March 2022): This company focused on invisible computing unveiled a significantly advanced prototype of their Mojo Lens, claiming it to be the world's first true smart contact lens. This prototype boasts new and innovative features, marking a major step forward in their development, testing, and validation process. The Mojo Lens positions itself at the intersection of various technologies like smartphones, AR/VR, smart wearables, and health tech.
Innovega Inc.(January 2022): Their smart contact lens, iOptik, achieved positive results in a phase 2 clinical trial. The trial involved participants wearing the contacts with and without special display eyewear. Additionally, Innovega is working on reducing production costs to make their soft smart contact lenses more affordable. Their goal is to create a monthly disposable option for visually impaired individuals, with potential applications for users with normal vision as well.
Buy Smart Contact Lenses Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3428
Geopolitical Tensions Impacting the Smart Contact Lenses Market
The Russia Ukraine war disrupts supply chains for smart contact lenses, potentially delaying product launches and raising production costs. Economic slowdown might also lead to reduced consumer spending on these advanced lenses and hinder R&D efforts. However, the war's focus on health could raise awareness of smart contact lenses for disease management, driving long-term demand. Additionally, disrupted supply chains could incentivize domestic production of components, accelerating regional market growth. Overall, the short-term impact is likely negative, but long-term opportunities might emerge.
Key Takeaways Of The Smart Contact Lenses Market
This report helps identify lucrative opportunities within the smart contact lens market, allowing for informed investment decisions.
Gain a comprehensive understanding of the market size, growth projections, key players, and technological advancements.
Analyze the competitive landscape and identify potential partners or areas for differentiation.
Access Complete Report Details with Toc and Graphs@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/smart-contact-lenses-market-3428
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Smart Contact Lenses Market Segmentation, By Type
9. Smart Contact Lenses Market Segmentation, By End User
10. Regional Analysis
11 Company Profile
12. Competitive Landscape
13. USE Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
Ask for Discount @ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/3428
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Website: https://www.snsinsider.com
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube