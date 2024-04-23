President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes South African Jewish community Chag Sameach as they prepare to observe Pesach Holiday

Pesach is a celebration of freedom, and commemorates the liberation of the Jewish people from slavery.

President Ramaphosa said: “The Jewish community is an important and deeply valued part of our diverse society. As we reflect on the story of Exodus, let us take this moment to appreciate the freedoms we enjoy and commit ourselves to the value of Tikkun Olam, healing the world.”

