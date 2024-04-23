Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,251 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes South African Jewish community Chag Sameach as they prepare to observe Pesach Holiday

Pesach is a celebration of freedom, and commemorates the liberation of the Jewish people from slavery. 

President Ramaphosa said: “The Jewish community is an important and deeply valued part of our diverse society. As we reflect on the story of Exodus, let us take this moment to appreciate the freedoms we enjoy and commit ourselves to the value of Tikkun Olam, healing the world.”

Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President on
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes South African Jewish community Chag Sameach as they prepare to observe Pesach Holiday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more