Benchmark Gensuite Ranked 5th in Cincinnati Business Courier’s List of Largest Cincinnati Area Minority-Owned Businesses
Benchmark Gensuite® is ranked 5th in Cincinnati Business Courier’s list of largest Cincinnati area minority-owned businesses.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) & Sustainability solutions, is proud to be ranked 5th in Cincinnati Business Courier’s list of largest Cincinnati area minority-owned businesses.
The Cincinnati Business Courier, issued by American City Business Journals, annually assesses the largest businesses in the Greater Cincinnati region based on revenue. Benchmark Gensuite’s inclusion on this list highlights its role as a key player in the regional economy and its influence in the global EHS markets, under the leadership of founder and CEO R. Mukund.
Since the inception of Gensuite as a standalone entity in October 2010, Founder and CEO R. Mukund has cultivated a top-tier team dedicated to creating, enhancing, and supporting cutting-edge ESG and EHS solutions that prioritize user experience, rapid response, and cooperative efforts.
This prestigious ranking reflects Benchmark Gensuite’s significant growth and its ongoing commitment to excellence in the EHS and Sustainability sector. Over the past year, Benchmark Gensuite has expanded its solutions portfolio, further helping organizations around the globe to manage compliance requirements and enhance their operational efficiencies.
The company’s dedication to equipping businesses with advanced technological tools has solidified Benchmark Gensuite’s reputation as a reliable partner for entities aiming to improve their compliance and sustainability measures. Benchmark Gensuite is growing further with the introduction of Gen AI – its First-to-Market artificial intelligence tools designed specifically for EHS & Sustainability applications.
Benchmark Gensuite’s inclusion in the list is a testament to the company’s continued growth and success. For more information about Benchmark Gensuite® and its offerings, please visit www.benchmarkgensuite.com.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
