Cloud Seeding Market Worth to Hit $192.77 Million Globally by 2031, Fueled by a 5.1% CAGR | Allied Market Research

Factors, such as increase in investment within cloud modification programs, introduction of new technologies, and rise in demand mitigate environmental threats.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cloud Seeding Market by Type (Aerial Cloud Seeding, Ground Based Cloud Seeding), by Application (Increasing Precipitation, Mitigating Hail Damage, Dispersing Fog), by Flare (End Burning Flares, Ejection Flares, Automatic and Remote Based Generator, Manual Generator, Flare Trees), by Seeding Technique (Hygroscopic, Glaciogenic ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global Cloud Seeding industry generated $120.35 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $192.77 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The cloud seeding market holds a great potential over the coming years backed by the rise in demand for having periodical weather conditions and cater to water scarcity issues. The rise in global population in coming years, demanding pure water resources will also augment the cloud seeding market. The global population is expected to grow by 40% in next 45 years, ramping up demand of fresh water sources. The rise in requirement is expected to be catered by artificially increasing precipitation activities through cloud seeding technologies. Countries with water scarcity and bolstering population such as UAE and China have already drafted a multiple cloud seeding programs that will be executed till 2025, to fulfil the need of fresh water.

The advancement in cloud seeding techniques and technological development in weather monitoring and forecast equipment to increase operational efficiency within the cloud seeding market. A specific type of cloud with certain temperatures can only guarantee designated outcome, else the operations are expected to be coined as failure. Technological advancement in weather forecasting technologies enables cloud seeding operators to pinpoint the cloud with designated specifications, increasing the success ration of complete operation. However, challenges like formation of cloud while the moisture is too less, limits the scope of cloud seeding in certain areas. Such challenges are expected to be addressed in coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the aerial cloud seeding segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global cloud seeding market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟓% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in cloud seeding application by the arrival of the private service provider propels the growth of the segment. The report also analyzes the ground-based cloud seeding segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐲𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞, the hygroscopic segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global cloud seeding market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟓% from 2022 to 2031. The rise in demand to generate rainfall or accelerate the cloud condensation process to cater to freshwater shortage demands is positively impacting business opportunities. The research also analyzes the glaciogenic segment.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global cloud seeding market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟐% from 2022 to 2031. Range of active cloud seeding operations across the U.S. and support by the government toward increasing its commercial application support the market growth. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Increase in investment within cloud modification programs, introduction of new technologies, and rise in demand to mitigate environmental threats drive the growth of the global cloud seeding market. Moreover, rise in application of cloud seeding technologies to generate artificial rain and maintain water level in draught regions presents new opportunities in the coming years.