SP Plus Corporation to Manage New On-Street Parking System for the City of Jackson, Mississippi

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+® Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP) a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announces its strategic partnership with the City of Jackson, Mississippi, to modernize and enhance the efficiency of on-street parking with a completely new and innovative system.

Available this spring, on-street parking customers will be able to pay for parking using new kiosks located throughout the city, in addition to other payment methods, including text-to-pay with their phone, or via the parking.com app. SP+ Corporation will also assist the city with parking enforcement activities. These efforts will be streamlined by providing vehicles equipped with License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology to enforce expired meter parking and time-limited parking. SP+ will also provide Parking Ambassadors to assist in educating the public on how to use the new parking system, as well as to answer any questions.

SP+ and the City of Jackson collectively developed a customized program geared towards public safety and to support downtown commerce. The new system will allow for parking space turnover and availability, providing convenience and accessibility to everyone visiting the city.

“We are excited to announce the upgrade of our parking meter system in downtown Jackson,” said Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor, City of Jackson. “This modernized system will result in greater parking space availability and convenience for residents and visitors to Jackson. We look forward to this rollout and informing residents of the details.”

"We're extremely thrilled to support the City of Jackson and bring this project to life,” said Jason Spoeth, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, SP+ Corporation. “We see this as part of a bigger picture - the continued revitalization of downtown (Jackson). We are providing the technology so residents and visitors will have flexible options in how they pay for parking."

The City of Jackson is the capital of Mississippi, and the most populous city in the state, with upwards of 430,000 residents.

SP+ (spplus.com) develops and integrates industry-leading technology with best-in-class operations management and support to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient and time-sensitive movement of people, vehicles, and personal travel belongings. With over 20,000 team members located throughout North America and Europe, SP+ is committed to providing solutions that make every moment matter for a world on the go.

