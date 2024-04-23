Springthrough Partners with Bridgeline to Power Search

WOBURN, Mass., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), A global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announces its partnership with Springthrough Agency to leverage Bridgeline’s HawkSearch AI technology to grow revenue for eCommerce websites on the Sitefinity platform.



Springthrough will partner with HawkSearch to increase revenue growth for their customer base through eCommerce search, product discovery, and recommendations.

The partnership allows thousands of Progress Sitefinity customers easy access to HawkSearch AI-powered search.

Springthrough brings knowledge and expertise as a Premier Sitefinity Partner and a recipient of the Sitefinity Champion Award.

HawkSearch is a leading site search technology for Sitefinity users, currently powering search for brands such as RDO Equipment, Bastian Solutions, and NECA.



Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, stated, "Our partnership with Springthrough is a key step in our strategy to expand availability for AI-powered search to thousands of Sitefinity customers. We are committed to delivering a superior search solution that meets the evolving needs of online shoppers."

Eric Spencer, VP of Architecture for Springthrough remarked, "Integrating HawkSearch enhances our eCommerce solutions, aligning with our commitment to innovation. Together, we're excited to deliver tailored digital solutions, enriched user experiences, and business success for our partners."

About Springthrough

Springthrough is a full-service technology solutions firm that helps businesses connect with their customers in exciting and meaningful ways. We work with our clients to help them visualize and execute their technology needs and vision as a partner and advisor. Our staff have varied backgrounds across technology and consulting. Our employees come from all areas of the tech spectrum and have many crossover skill sets from development languages to digital marketing and solution architecture. the Springthrough team is energetic, ingenious, and sometimes unconventional about helping our clients with technology

Contact

Eric Spencer, VP of Architecture

ESpencer@springthrough.com

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com .