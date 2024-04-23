Companion Diagnostics Market is Expected to Reach $13.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companion Diagnostics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $7.5 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $13.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth of the companion diagnostics market is primarily driven by several key factors, including a large patient pool undergoing advanced medical testing, high levels of drug development activity, a structured regulatory framework in the region, and policy programs aimed at providing effective care to patients with cancer.

Companion Diagnostics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $7.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $13.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & service, technology, indication, cancer type, sample type end user and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing importance of companion diagnostics in drug development Key Market Driver Increasing significance of personalized medicine

Based on product & service, the companion diagnostics market is categorized into assays, kits & reagents, instruments/systems and software & services. In 2023, the segment comprising assays, kits, & reagents held the largest share of the companion diagnostics market. This substantial share is due to the wide array of available products, the increasing utilization of assays and kits across various therapeutic fields, and the growing demand for these products in both basic research and commercial applications.

Based on technology, the companion diagnostics market is segmented into into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), in situ hybridization (ISH), next-generation sequencing (NGS), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and other technologies. In 2023, the PCR segment held the predominant market share in the companion diagnostics market. This significant share is attributed to the user-friendly nature and widespread accessibility of PCR kits & reagents in companion diagnostic testing. Additionally, the expanding applications of PCR in the high-throughput detection of gene mutants with limited or low allele frequency, coupled with its quick turnaround time compared to other technologies, contribute to the dominance of the PCR segment.

Based on indication, the companion diagnostics market is categorized into segments including cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), neurological diseases, infectious diseases, and other indications (inflammatory and inherited diseases, among others). In 2023, the cancer segment held the largest portion of the market. This notable share is driven by several factors, including the rising global incidence of cancer, the expanding role of companion diagnostics in personalized medicine treatments for cancer, the growing importance of biomarkers in cancer diagnosis, advancements in molecular-level cancer diagnostics technology, and the availability of funding for cancer research.

Based on sample type, the companion diagnostics market is segmented into liquid, blood, and other sample types. In 2023, the tissue sample segment accounted for the largest share of the companion diagnostics market. Using tissue samples in companion diagnostics testing offers several advantages, primarily in providing more accurate and reliable results compared to other types of samples.

Categorized by end user, the companion diagnostics market is divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, reference laboratories, CROs, and other end users (including physician & hospital laboratories, and academic medical centers). In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the companion diagnostics market. This segment's significant share is linked to the increasing utilization of companion diagnostics in drug development and the rising importance of companion diagnostic biomarkers. Furthermore, the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the necessity for targeted therapies across diverse diseases and disorders are anticipated to fuel the adoption and demand for companion diagnostics among pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

The global companion diagnostics market is divided into six primary regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. Among these regions, North America held the largest regional market share for companion diagnostics. The substantial presence of leading companion diagnostics vendors and national clinical laboratories, coupled with the easy access to technologically advanced devices and instruments, contribute to North America's significant share in this market. Furthermore, the highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada also play a role in this regional dominance.

Companion Diagnostics market major players covered in the report, such as:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Abbott (US)

Almac Group (UK)

Danaher (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

bioMérieux (France)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

ARUP Laboratories (UK)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

Guardant Health (US)

ICON Plc (Ireland)

BioGenex (US)

Invivoscribe, Inc. (US)

ArcherDX, Inc. (Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.) (US)

NG Biotech (France)

Q² Solutions (US)

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd. (China)

Uniogen (Abacus Diagnostica) (Finland)

Asuragen, Inc. (Bio-Techne) (US)

Among Others

Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC. (US)

Creative Biolabs (US)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the companion diagnostics market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product & Service

Assays, kits & reagents

Instruments/systems

Software & services

By Technology

Polymerase chain reaction

Next-generation sequencing

In situ hybridization

Immunohistochemistry

Other technologies

By Indication

Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Other Cancers

Neurological diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Infectious diseases

Other indications

By Sample Type

Tissue samples

Blood samples

Other sample types

By End User

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Reference laboratories

CROs

Other end users

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK Switzerland France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Key Market Stakeholders:

Manufacturing Companies of Companion diagnostics and Related Devices

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Suppliers and Distributors of Electroceutical Devices

Healthcare Service Providers

Teaching Hospitals and Academic Medical Centers (AMCs)

Health Insurance Payers

Research and Consulting Firms

Medical Research Institutes

Healthcare Institutes/Providers (Hospitals, Medical Groups, Physicians’ Practices, Diagnostic Centers, and Outpatient Clinics)

Venture Capitalists

Community Centers

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the companion diagnostics market by product & service, technology, indication, sample type, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and GCC countries

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze company developments such as acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and product launches & approvals in the companion diagnostics market

To benchmark players within the companion diagnostics market using the Company Evaluation Matrix framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offerings

