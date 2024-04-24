Morelli Law Firm to Represent Family of Man Killed In Manhattan Garage Collapse
Leading New York personal injury law firm, announces they will be representing the family of a man who died in a 2023 building collapse at a parking garage.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morelli Law Firm (https://www.morellilaw.com/), a leading New York personal injury law firm, announces they will be representing the family of a man who died in a 2023 building collapse at a parking garage in Manhattan. On Thursday, April 18th, 2024, they filed a complaint on the anniversary of the incident.
59-year-old Willis Moore was working as the garage manager at a four-story parking garage in lower Manhattan when the building collapsed, trapping and ultimately killing him. The plaintiffs, both family members of Mr. Moore, allege that the company that owns the garage and those who ran it ignored safety concerns from city officials about several structural and damage problems with the garage, ultimately leading to injuries, dozens of wrecked vehicles, and the untimely death of Mr. Moore.
“We believe that the garage owners prioritized profits over people,” said Benedict Morelli (https://www.morellilaw.com/attorneys/benedict-p-morelli/), the firm’s founding partner. “This incident could have been entirely preventable had the defendants done the right thing and fixed the garage like they were instructed by safety officials to do.”
In the complaint (Index No. 153656/2024), the plaintiffs allege that the owners of the garage had been made aware of the garage’s unsafe state several times. They were given six violations from the New York City Department of Buildings that were still open at the time of the building collapse, with some dating back as far as 2003. This includes a violation for failing to maintain the building from when an inspector noticed first-floor cracks in the ceiling slab of the parking garage. The Department of Buildings stated that the building was required to remedy these violations, but the plaintiffs allege that these dangerous conditions were never fixed.
The garage installed lifts to help improve capacity and allow for more parked cars inside. Along with an increase in electric vehicles, which are heavier than gas vehicles due to their heavy electric motors and batteries, the plaintiffs believe that the garage’s decision to overpack the building ultimately led to the collapse.
“Ultimately, what we hope to see from this case is justice for the Moore family,” said David Sirotkin, another partner at Morelli Law. “Someone needs to be held accountable for what happened, and we believe that the defendant, due to the lack of action taken on the building, is responsible.”
