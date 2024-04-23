PHILIPPINES, April 23 - Press Release

April 23, 2024 CHIZ: TENSION WITH CHINA SHOULD NOT AFFECT PHL-SINO TIES Senator Chiz Escudero on Tuesday (April 23) said that the diplomatic relations between the Philippines and China must be insulated from any tension arising from the territorial dispute and reported influx of Chinese students in Cagayan province. Escudero made the statement in the light of the supposed rise in the number of Chinese students in Cagayan's higher education institutions (HEIs). It was also a response to civil leader Teresita Ang-See's criticism of what she termed as "unfounded accusations" of student spies in the region. Ang-See said that the claims about Chinese student spies in Cagayan is full of "Sinophobia and racism." She also highlighted that while neighboring countries go the extra mile to attract Chinese tourists and students, the Philippines deters them from visiting by displaying overt racism and racial profiling. In his statement, the veteran legislator conveyed his understanding and inclination to agree with the perspective of civic leader Teresita Ang-See. "I understand and see where Ms. See is coming from and I tend to agree," Escudero said. "The political differences and/or wrangling between states and governments should not affect the individual nationals of both countries absent clear and convincing evidence that the national's actions are government driven/dictated." "As I have said many times over, the territorial dispute between China, the Philippines and other ASEAN countries should not deter nor affect economic, cultural, educational, and other forms of exchanges," Escudero added. The Senator further said both countries should strengthen economic and political relations by collaborating on the other areas of their bilateral relations. "We should emphasize the things that we agree on instead of those that we disagree on, much less disagreeing on something that, on its face, is not even disagreeable per se," he stressed. "Quite frankly, it serves us and our economy well if we are able to attract 'foreign student dollars' instead of sending our teachers abroad to teach there - away from their families and spending 'teacher dollars' outside the Philippines," the senator said. Earlier, Escudero urged Professor Dexter Cabalza, who alleged that Chinese students pays P2 million to obtain a diploma or degree in some universities in Cagayan (Region II), should file a complaint before the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) about the issue. "A complaint is necessary, I believe, as this is an 'academic freedom' issue that can have a serious push back against government regulators with oversight function over tertiary schools," Escudero said.