Sacks Parente Golf to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2024

CAMARILLO, CA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf , Inc. (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“SPG” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, announces that Executive Chairman Greg Campbell and Chief Financial Officer Steve Handy will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024. The conference is being held on April 30 – May 2, 2024 at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.



Presentation Date: May 1, 2024 Time: 10:00am Pacific Time Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50198

Mr. Campbell and Mr. Handy will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors can attend the conference and request a meeting with Mr. Campbell and Mr. Handy by registering at the link below:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

For investors who are unable to attend the conference, all company presentations will be available directly on the conference event platform on the “Agenda” tab at the link below:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories. The Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in shaft technologies, in April of 2022, the Company expanded its manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions, or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://sacksparente.com/ . @sacksparentegolf @newtonshafts

Media Contact:

Beth Gast

BG Public Relations

beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com