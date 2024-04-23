Westminster Barracks / Cruelty to a Child. Domestic Assault
CASE#: 24B1002320
Detective Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: December 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Weathersfield, VT
VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child, Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Rachelle M. Shafer
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, NH
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police were notified that a child was neglected in the Town of Weathersfield, Windsor County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Rachelle M. Shafer of Newport, New Hampshire neglected a child, and caused bodily injury. She was cited to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024 at 8:00 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED-LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
