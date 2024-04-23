Westminster Barracks / Cruelty to a Child. Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1002320

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: December 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weathersfield, VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child, Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Rachelle M. Shafer

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, NH

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were notified that a child was neglected in the Town of Weathersfield, Windsor County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Rachelle M. Shafer of Newport, New Hampshire neglected a child, and caused bodily injury. She was cited to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED-LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

