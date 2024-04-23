Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Cruelty to a Child. Domestic Assault


 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

   

CASE#: 24B1002320 

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh                         

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster                      

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600 

 

DATE/TIME: December 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weathersfield, VT 

VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child, Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Rachelle M. Shafer 

AGE: 27 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, NH 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

The Vermont State Police were notified that a child was neglected in the Town of Weathersfield, Windsor County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Rachelle M. Shafer of Newport, New Hampshire neglected a child, and caused bodily injury. She was cited to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.

  

 

COURT ACTION: YES 

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024 at 8:00 AM 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division 

LODGED-LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

 

You just read:

