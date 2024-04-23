Submit Release
Study visit to Latvia for journalists from Moldova

The Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova invites local journalists for a study visit to Latvia, planned for 25 to 29 June, 2024.

The purpose of the visit is to provide participants with practical knowledge about Latvia’s integration into the European Union and to educate journalists about EU enlargement policy.

The agenda of the visit will include meetings at key public institutions and economic entities in Latvia, discussions with entrepreneurs, local journalists, and members of the Moldovan diaspora in Latvia.

All costs of participating in the project, including transport, accommodation and meals, will be covered by the European Union.

Applicants should have media experience and a demonstrated interest in EU issues. The conditions of participation and eligibility criteria are described in the related application form.

Journalists will be selected on the basis of questionnaires that candidates can submit online until 30 April at 11:00 am by email with the subject line: “Study trip – Latvia”.

