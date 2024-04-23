Submit Release
Young European Ambassadors in Azerbaijan welcome new members

On 20 April, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Azerbaijan hosted their 2024 kick-off event, gathering over a hundred new YEAs from various regions, including Sheki, Nakhchivan, and Lankaran. 

The event welcomed 114 new Young European Ambassadors, bringing the total number of Azerbaijani YEAs to 302. 

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, delivered the opening remarks at the event. “As the Ambassador of the European Union to Azerbaijan, I am inspired by the enthusiasm of our young ambassadors and their commitment to strengthening the partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan,” Peter Michalko said.

Ambassador of Sweden to Azerbaijan, Tobias Lorentzson, also attended the launch event and engaged in insightful discussions with YEAs.

One of the new YEAs,  Mammadali Ismayilli, shared his views on joining the initiative: “The YEA’s kick-off event was more than just a gathering, it was a motivation for empowerment. I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such dedicated individuals committed to youth development.”

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

