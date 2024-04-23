Launching Reach 2.0: Next-Gen Event Marketing Platform for Webinars and Field Marketing Events

Upgrade Focuses on Enhanced Usability and Advanced Analytics

SEATTLE, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI), a leading SaaS marketing technology company, is excited to unveil Reach 2.0, a major milestone release of its flagship event marketing product. Reach leverages data from a variety of sources to help marketers increase attendance for their events and webinars by building target invitation lists based on customer criteria and sending targeted, high-deliverability invitations backed by data-driven insights. Reach 2.0 offers many improvements including improved usability, analytics, and campaign management.

Reach 2.0 Users

Companies using Reach 2.0 include Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), a Fortune 500 communications and security technology company; The Economist, a globally recognized news outlet; and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a fast growing cloud security software company.

Improved Usability for Seamless Experiences

Reach 2.0 introduces an intuitive, user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of creating and managing marketing campaigns to drive targeted registrations for webinars and field events. With Reach 2.0’s streamlined design and improved navigation, users can more easily set up campaigns, allowing for a more efficient process.

Advanced Analytics for Data-Driven Decisions

At the core of Reach 2.0 is its improved reporting and analytics engine, providing deeper insights into audience behavior and campaign performance. The new analytics features offer real-time tracking of campaign status including email metrics, contact rates, comprehensive reporting tools, downloadable reports, and insightful dashboards. These empower users to make informed decisions and optimize their event marketing strategies.

Updated Interface for Streamlined Campaign Management

Reach 2.0 offers a completely redesigned interface that is optimized to make campaign and attendee management fast and easy.

Key Features of Reach 2.0:

Enhanced User Interface: Simplifies campaign management with a clean, intuitive design.

Adds support for On-Demand webinar campaigns.

Robust Analytics Suite: Offers detailed insights with real-time tracking of campaign performance and results.

Audience AI: Enables precise audience targeting with advanced segmentation capabilities.

Automated Marketing Tools: Streamlines invitation workflows with automation for audience generation, email campaigns, and invitations, responses, and more.



Customer-Centric Enhancements

Feedback from our users has been instrumental in the development of Reach 2.0. We have incorporated several customer-requested features to ensure that the product not only meets but exceeds the evolving needs of our clients. This customer-centric approach has led to a more flexible and powerful tool that enhances engagement and maximizes event impact.

Availability

Reach 2.0 is now available for all existing Reach customers as a free upgrade and to new customers as part of our comprehensive audience acquisition solutions package. To learn whether Reach can help your business, or to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.banzai.io/reach or contact reach-sales@banzai.io.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io. For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Media Contacts:

Investors

Ralf Esper

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

bnzi@gateway-grp.com

Media

Tori Klimczak

BLASTmedia

317-806-1900 ext.

banzai@blastmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23b553da-9014-4bb6-9786-6e72b4b09e36



