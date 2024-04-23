Energy and Water Development Corp. (EAWD) Appoints Bevilacqua PLLC as SEC and Capital Markets Counsel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- In a key move to strengthen its compliance and legal operations, leading water and energy solutions provider, Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD), is pleased to announce the appointment of Bevilacqua PLLC as its new counsel for matters related to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and capital markets, effective April 2024.

Bevilacqua PLLC, under the expert leadership of Mr. Louis Bevilacqua, will bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record in SEC regulatory and capital markets legal advice to EAWD. This appointment is part of EAWD's strategic efforts to enhance its legal capabilities and ensure continued excellence in compliance practices.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Louis Bevilacqua and his team at Bevilacqua PLLC as our new SEC counsel," said MSc Irma Velazquez, CEO of Energy and Water Development Corp. "Their deep expertise in SEC regulations and capital markets transactions and their commitment to legal excellence are ideal for guiding our company through the complex landscape of securities compliance."

The transition to Bevilacqua PLLC has been planned to ensure a smooth changeover and uninterrupted service. Mr. Louis Bevilacqua commented, "It is an honor to work with EAWD and support their outstanding team. We are committed to helping EAWD maintain the highest standards of compliance."

EAWD is confident that this new partnership with Bevilacqua PLLC will bolster its position as a leader in the self-sufficient energy supplied atmosphere water and energy generation solutions, committed to upholding rigorous regulatory standards and promoting corporate transparency.

About EAWD:

EAWD is a global engineering company that provides sustainable technological solutions to address the world's water scarcity and energy supply challenges. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (“NGOs”).

The Company has existing offices in Germany and the United States and has now expanded its presence in Latin America with a new office in Mexico. Read more about EAWD: https://www.energy-water.com

About Bevilacqua PLLC:

Bevilacqua PLLC is a boutique transactional law firm that understands entrepreneurs and provides goal oriented legal services that facilitate agreement and closure. Bevilacqua PLLC was ranked among the top 10 law firms in the 2023 IPO Market Leaderboard maintained by Renaissance Capital. The firm handles all types of public and private offerings of securities, including equity crowdfunding (Regulation CF, Rule 506(c) and Regulation A), PIPEs and other Regulation D and Regulation S private placements, registered direct offerings and initial public offerings. The firm also advises on securities token offerings and other matters relating to initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency. The firm also handles domestic and international mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures. The firm also provides services in the areas of SEC maintenance and compliance, general corporate, formation, equity incentive plans, reverse mergers, broker-dealer regulation, venture debt and traditional loan agreements and similar matters. Learn more at www.bevilacqu apllc .com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of EAWD’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although EAWD believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. EAWD does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause EAWD’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.