WEST MINING ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Vancouver, BC, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of up to $750,000 through the issuance of up to 3,750,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit (the “Financing”). Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.40 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The Company may pay finder’s fees in connection with the Financing. Securities issued under the Financing will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Financing for general working capital.



This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, 9000 hectare prospective Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The company also holds a 100% interest in its Spanish Mountain and Junker properties.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

