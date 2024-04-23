Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,324 in the last 365 days.

Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Results

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $33.5 million or $2.44 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024. This represents a decrease in net income of $2.4 million or 6.6% from the prior quarter and down by $4.6 million from the same quarter last year. Despite the decrease in net income, Preferred Bank continues to deliver top-of-class profitability metrics and long term shareholder returns.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 2.00%
  • Return on beginning equity of 19.36%
  • Net interest margin was 4.19%
  • Total deposits increased by $92 million or 1.62% for the quarter
  • Total loans increased $52 million or 1.0% for the quarter
  • Efficiency ratio was 28.0%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report first quarter 2024 net income of $33.5 million or $2.44 per diluted share. For the quarter, loans grew $52 million and total deposits increased $92 million from December 31, 2023, which equates to annual growth rates of 4.0% and 6.5%, respectively. The Bank’s net interest margin for the quarter was 4.19% which was better than expected. This compares to a margin of 4.24% for the previous quarter and the slight decrease was primarily the result of higher deposit costs.

“At March 31, 2024 criticized loans were $86.6 million, an increase of $3.7 million from the $83.0 million as of December 31, 2023. Non-accrual loans decreased from $28.7 million at December 31, 2023 to $18.3 million at March 31, 2024. Charge-offs for the quarter were $3.4 million which were on two loans that had been previously identified as having loss content and fully reserved for. The Bank recorded a first quarter provision of $4.4 million. Allowance for loan loss reserve now stands at 1.49% of total loans.

“During the first quarter, we repurchased 256,986 shares of our common stock for a total consideration of $18.2 million.

“Our Bank opened a new Orange County, California Branch in January. This branch provides complete banking services, staffed with a deposit group and a lending group. As of today, we have signed a lease and are in the process of opening up a loan production office in Silicon Valley, California. We also plan to increase relationship staff in several current operating locations in the ensuing months.

“In view of the current moderately declining interest rate environment, we have made some adjustment to our loan portfolio by reducing the level of rate sensitivity to better balance with our deposit composition. We believe such adjustments will bring long term benefits to our Bank.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $68.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. This was a decrease from the $73.7 million recorded in the same quarter last year and down slightly from the $69.4 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin declined by 5 basis points to 4.19%, from 4.24% last quarter. Although the NIM compressed this quarter, it held up much better than anticipated. Comparing to the same quarter last year, which was the Bank’s peak NIM in this cycle, the margin was down by 58 basis points from the 4.77% NIM posted in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income. For the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income (loss) was $3.1 million compared with ($1.1) million for the same quarter last year and compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to a $929,000 loss on sale of approximately $29 million in investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2023. This was done to reposition a part of the portfolio into higher-yielding instruments. In comparing to the same quarter last year; service charges on deposits and LC fee income were both up over last year and gains in loan sales were down. In addition, the Bank incurred a $4.1 million loss last year on the sale of the Bank’s Signature Bank bond with no such loss this year.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and compared to the $18.9 million recorded in the same period last year. Comparing this quarter to the first quarter of last year, the major variances were: professional services was up by $308,000 due to increased legal fees, occupancy expense was up by $237,000 due to our new location and personnel expense increased by $172,000. In comparing the first quarter of 2024 to the prior quarter; personnel expense increased by $1.8 million, occupancy expense was up by $175,000 and OREO expense declined by $159,000. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 28.0%, off from the 25.0% posted last quarter and off from the 26.0% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.0%, up from the ETR of 28.5% recorded in both comparable periods. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at March 31, 2024 were $5.33 billion, an increase of $52.4 million from the total of $5.27 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased to $5.80 billion from the $5.71 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $92.4 million. Total assets were $6.76 billion, an increase of $96.9 million over the total of $6.66 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2024, nonaccrual loans declined to $18.3 million, down from the $28.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of notes of a certain borrower relationship for which the Bank received principal at par. OREO and repossessed assets totaled $16.7 million as of March 31, 2024, no change from December 31, 2023. Criticized loans increased slightly from $83.0 million as of December 31, 2023 to $86.6 million as of March 31, 2024. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) were $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to net recoveries of ($6,000) last quarter and compared to $43,000 for the first quarter last year. Management is acutely aware that commercial real estate is under some pressure given the rise in interest rates over the past year and the work from home dynamic that has impacted office property values. However in reviewing the portfolio, this weakness has yet to appear. We will be vigilant going forward.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $4.4 million compared to $3.5 million last quarter and compared to $500,000 in the same quarter last year. The aforementioned charge-offs recorded during the quarter as well as loan growth were the primary drivers of the provision for the quarter. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio remains unchanged at 1.49% of total loans.

Capitalization

As of March 31, 2024, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.80%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.50% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.08%. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.85%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.57% and the total capital ratio was 15.18%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s first quarter 2024 financial results will be held tomorrow, April 23, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through May 7, 2024; the passcode is 9065569.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), one branch in Flushing, New York and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

AT THE COMPANY: AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:  
Edward J. Czajka  Jeffrey Haas  
Executive Vice President General Information  
Chief Financial Officer  (310) 622-8240  
(213) 891-1188 PFBC@finprofiles.com  


Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
                   
                   
          For the Quarter Ended
          March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
            2024       2023       2023  
Interest income:            
  Loans, including fees   $ 109,980     $ 107,709     $ 95,881  
  Investment securities     16,257       16,973       12,979  
  Fed funds sold     283       282       224  
    Total interest income     126,520       124,964       109,084  
                   
Interest expense:            
  Interest-bearing demand     22,290       21,716       17,038  
  Savings     75       72       39  
  Time certificates     34,330       32,455       16,593  
  FHLB borrowings     -       -       374  
  Subordinated debt     1,325       1,325       1,325  
    Total interest expense     58,020       55,568       35,369  
    Net interest income     68,500       69,396       73,715  
Provision for credit losses     4,400       3,500       500  
    Net interest income after provision for            
      credit losses     64,100       65,896       73,215  
                   
Noninterest income:            
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     845       857       694  
  Letters of credit fee income     1,503       1,486       1,324  
  BOLI income     105       105       101  
  Net loss on called and sale of investment securities     -       (929 )     (4,117 )
  Net gain on sale of loans     103       205       340  
  Other income     509       382       592  
    Total noninterest income     3,065       2,106       (1,066 )
                   
Noninterest expense:            
  Salary and employee benefits     13,900       12,058       13,728  
  Net occupancy expense     1,711       1,536       1,474  
  Business development and promotion expense     266       239       105  
  Professional services     1,457       1,355       1,149  
  Office supplies and equipment expense     473       391       404  
  Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense     135       294       72  
  Other       2,086       2,000       1,968  
    Total noninterest expense     20,028       17,873       18,900  
    Income before provision for income taxes     47,137       50,129       53,249  
Income tax expense     13,671       14,290       15,176  
    Net income   $ 33,466     $ 35,839     $ 38,073  
                   
Income per share available to common shareholders            
    Basic   $ 2.48     $ 2.63     $ 2.64  
    Diluted   $ 2.44     $ 2.60     $ 2.61  
                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding            
    Basic     13,508,878       13,617,225       14,430,606  
    Diluted     13,736,986       13,804,315       14,602,149  
                   
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.70     $ 0.70     $ 0.55  
                   




PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
               
               
        March 31,   December 31,  
          2024       2023    
        (Unaudited)   (Audited)  
Assets        
Cash and due from banks $ 916,600     $ 890,852    
Fed funds sold   20,000       20,000    
  Cash and cash equivalents   936,600       910,852    
               
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   20,904       21,171    
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   333,411       313,842    
Loans   5,325,854       5,273,498    
  Less allowance for credit losses   (79,311 )     (78,355 )  
  Less amortized deferred loan fees, net   (10,460 )     (11,079 )  
  Loans, net   5,236,083       5,184,064    
               
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value   605       360    
               
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   16,716       16,716    
Customers' liability on acceptances   -       315    
Bank furniture and fixtures, net   9,962       9,694    
Bank-owned life insurance   10,702       10,632    
Accrued interest receivable   35,592       33,892    
Investment in affordable housing partnerships   62,854       65,276    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000    
Deferred tax assets   49,389       48,991    
Income tax receivable   -       2,391    
Operating lease right-of-use assets   23,068       22,050    
Other assets   5,327       4,030    
  Total assets $ 6,756,213     $ 6,659,276    
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Deposits:        
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 709,767     $ 786,995    
  Interest bearing deposits:   2,159,948       2,075,156    
    Savings   29,261       29,167    
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,349,927       1,317,862    
    Other time certificates   1,552,805       1,500,162    
    Total deposits   5,801,708       5,709,342    
               
Acceptances outstanding   -       315    
Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,292       148,232    
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   29,647       30,824    
Operating lease liabilities   20,215       19,766    
Accrued interest payable   15,718       16,124    
Other liabilities   41,075       39,568    
  Total liabilities   6,056,655       5,964,171    
               
Shareholders' equity   699,558       695,105    
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,756,213     $ 6,659,276    
               
Book value per common share $ 52.23     $ 50.54    
Number of common shares outstanding   13,392,737       13,753,246    



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                 
        For the Quarter Ended
                 
        March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
         2024   2023  2023  2023  2023 
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:          
  Interest income $ 126,520     $ 124,964     $ 125,529     $ 118,411     $ 109,084  
  Interest expense   58,020       55,568       52,575       45,102       35,369  
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   68,500       69,396       72,954       73,309       73,715  
  Provision for credit losses   4,400       3,500       3,500       2,500       500  
  Noninterest income   3,065       2,106       2,972       3,101       (1,066 )
  Noninterest expense   20,028       17,873       19,009       20,852       18,900  
  Income tax expense   13,671       14,290       15,225       15,122       15,176  
    Net income $ 33,466     $ 35,839     $ 38,192     $ 37,936     $ 38,073  
                 
  Earnings per share          
    Basic $ 2.48     $ 2.63     $ 2.74     $ 2.63     $ 2.64  
    Diluted $ 2.44     $ 2.60     $ 2.71     $ 2.61     $ 2.61  
                 
Ratios for the period:          
  Return on average assets   2.00 %     2.15 %     2.25 %     2.32 %     2.41 %
  Return on beginning equity   19.36 %     21.21 %     22.66 %     23.18 %     24.49 %
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.19 %     4.24 %     4.39 %     4.58 %     4.77 %
  Noninterest expense to average assets   1.20 %     1.07 %     1.12 %     1.28 %     1.20 %
  Efficiency ratio   27.99 %     25.00 %     25.04 %     27.29 %     26.02 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.26 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
                 
Ratios as of period end:          
  Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.80 %     10.85 %     10.46 %     10.61 %     10.63 %
  Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.50 %     11.57 %     11.63 %     11.51 %     11.30 %
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.50 %     11.57 %     11.63 %     11.51 %     11.30 %
  Total risk-based capital ratio   15.08 %     15.18 %     15.32 %     15.14 %     14.91 %
  Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period   1.49 %     1.49 %     1.46 %     1.40 %     1.36 %
  Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 4.33x    2.73x    3.86x    13.86x    254.56x 
                 
Average balances:          
  Total securities $ 348,961     $ 349,863     $ 368,968     $ 397,905     $ 442,852  
  Total loans   5,263,562       5,126,918       5,086,241       5,044,004       5,012,862  
  Total earning assets   6,585,853       6,499,469       6,597,557       6,432,950       6,276,630  
  Total assets   6,718,018       6,627,349       6,719,859       6,558,651       6,400,849  
  Total time certificate of deposits   2,852,860       2,767,385       2,680,854       2,617,872       2,209,370  
  Total interest bearing deposits   5,004,834       4,906,947       4,800,227       4,549,519       4,451,299  
  Total deposits   5,761,488       5,689,713       5,654,350       5,481,457       5,479,945  
  Total interest bearing liabilities   5,153,089       5,055,143       5,069,014       4,847,596       4,630,982  
  Total equity   704,996       683,141       678,020       677,306       650,963  



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                         
        As of
                         
        March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
          2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                  
Assets:                  
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 936,600     $ 910,852     $ 1,021,108     $ 1,049,745     $ 885,691  
  Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   20,904       21,171       21,474       21,818       22,155  
  Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   333,411       313,842       335,608       352,548       367,492  
  Loans:                  
    Real estate – Mortgage:                  
      Real estate—Residential $ 724,101     $ 688,058     $ 663,021     $ 631,795     $ 612,907  
      Real estate—Commercial   2,777,608       2,760,761       2,688,148       2,744,074       2,813,681  
         Total Real Estate – Mortgage   3,501,709       3,448,819       3,351,169       3,375,879       3,426,588  
    Real estate – Construction:                  
      R/E Construction — Residential   236,596       246,201       226,482       186,239       175,286  
      R/E Construction — Commercial   213,727       179,775       164,666       153,418       142,319  
         Total real estate construction loans   450,323       425,976       391,148       339,657       317,605  
    Commercial and industrial   1,368,353       1,393,830       1,377,675       1,388,865       1,299,325  
    SBA   3,914       3,469       2,424       4,427       7,306  
    Trade finance   1,176       1,041       5,541       9,348       6,885  
    Consumer and others   379       363       285       345       19  
      Gross loans   5,325,854       5,273,498       5,128,242       5,118,511       5,057,728  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (79,311 )     (78,355 )     (74,849 )     (71,429 )     (68,929 )
  Net deferred loan fees   (10,460 )     (11,079 )     (10,240 )     (10,464 )     (10,286 )
    Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 5,236,083     $ 5,184,064     $ 5,043,153     $ 5,036,618     $ 4,978,513  
  Loans held for sale $ 605     $ 360     $ -     $ 176     $ -  
    Net loans $ 5,236,688     $ 5,184,424     $ 5,043,153     $ 5,036,794     $ 4,978,513  
                         
  Other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 16,716     $ 16,716     $ 16,716     $ 16,728     $ 18,628  
  Investment in affordable housing partnerships   62,854       65,276       54,679       56,844       59,009  
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000  
  Other assets   134,040       131,995       124,793       118,465       115,049  
    Total assets $ 6,756,213     $ 6,659,276     $ 6,632,530     $ 6,667,942     $ 6,461,537  
                         
Liabilities:                  
  Deposits:                  
    Demand $ 709,767     $ 786,995     $ 838,300     $ 870,282     $ 1,050,992  
    Interest bearing demand   2,159,948       2,075,156       2,091,384       2,005,298       1,751,439  
    Savings   29,261       29,167       30,427       32,089       33,861  
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,349,927       1,317,862       1,283,461       1,244,128       1,329,720  
    Other time certificates   1,552,805       1,500,162       1,439,699       1,437,194       1,241,754  
       Total deposits $ 5,801,708     $ 5,709,342     $ 5,683,271     $ 5,588,991     $ 5,407,766  
                         
  Acceptances outstanding $ -     $ 315     $ 103     $ 448     $ 107  
  Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank   -       -       -       150,000       150,000  
  Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,292       148,232       148,173       148,114       148,055  
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships    29,647       30,824       20,824       20,930       26,709  
  Other liabilities   77,008       75,458       109,651       90,692       72,359  
    Total liabilities $ 6,056,655     $ 5,964,171     $ 5,962,022     $ 5,999,175     $ 5,804,996  
                         
Equity:                    
  Net common stock, no par value $ 115,915     $ 134,534     $ 143,584     $ 167,404     $ 181,208  
  Retained earnings   616,417       592,325       566,027       535,373       505,207  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   (32,774 )     (31,754 )     (39,103 )     (34,010 )     (29,874 )
    Total shareholders' equity $ 699,558     $ 695,105     $ 670,508     $ 668,767     $ 656,541  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,756,213     $ 6,659,276     $ 6,632,530     $ 6,667,942     $ 6,461,537  
                         



PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
                           
                       
      Three months ended March 31,   Three months ended December 31,   Three months ended March 31,
        2024       2023       2023  
        Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:                      
  Loans(1,2) $ 5,265,940   $ 109,980 8.40 %   $ 5,127,935   $ 107,709 8.33 %   $ 5,013,740   $ 95,881 7.76 %
  Investment securities(3)   348,961     3,430 3.95 %     349,863     3,335 3.78 %     442,852     3,994 3.66 %
  Federal funds sold   20,390     283 5.58 %     20,028     282 5.58 %     20,222     224 4.50 %
  Other earning assets   950,562     12,928 5.47 %     1,001,643     13,739 5.44 %     799,816     9,087 4.61 %
    Total interest earning assets   6,585,853     126,621 7.73 %     6,499,469     125,065 7.63 %     6,276,630     109,186 7.05 %
  Deferred loan fees, net   (10,694 )         (10,421 )         (9,937 )    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (78,349 )         (74,965 )         (68,466 )    
Noninterest earning assets:                      
  Cash and due from banks   11,244           12,376           11,527      
  Bank furniture and fixtures   10,084           9,243           8,977      
  Right of use assets   22,003           20,338           21,867      
  Other assets   177,877           171,309           160,251      
    Total assets $ 6,718,018         $ 6,627,349         $ 6,400,849      
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
  Deposits:                      
    Interest bearing demand and savings $ 2,151,974   $ 22,365 4.18 %   $ 2,139,562   $ 21,788 4.04 %   $ 2,241,929   $ 17,077 3.09 %
    TCD $250K or more   1,341,298     16,501 4.95 %     1,294,531     15,600 4.78 %     1,266,072     10,743 3.44 %
    Other time certificates   1,511,562     17,829 4.74 %     1,472,854     16,855 4.54 %     943,298     5,850 2.52 %
    Total interest bearing deposits   5,004,834     56,695 4.56 %     4,906,947     54,243 4.39 %     4,451,299     33,670 3.07 %
Short-term borrowings   -     - 0.00 %     2     0 6.08 %     -     - 0.00 %
Advance from Federal home loan bank   -     - 0.00 %     -     - 0.00 %     31,667     374 4.78 %
Subordinated debt, net   148,255     1,325 3.59 %     148,194     1,325 3.55 %     148,016     1,325 3.63 %
    Total interest bearing liabilities   5,153,089     58,020 4.53 %     5,055,143     55,568 4.36 %     4,630,982     35,369 3.10 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                      
  Demand deposits   756,654           782,766           1,028,646      
  Lease Liability   19,500           18,179           20,993      
  Other liabilities   83,779           88,120           69,265      
    Total liabilities   6,013,022           5,944,208           5,749,886      
Shareholders’ equity   704,996           683,141           650,963      
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,718,018         $ 6,627,349         $ 6,400,849      
Net interest income   $ 68,601       $ 69,497       $ 73,817  
Net interest spread     3.20 %       3.27 %       3.96 %
Net interest margin     4.19 %       4.24 %       4.77 %
                           
Cost of Deposits:                      
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 756,654         $ 782,766         $ 1,028,646      
  Interest bearing deposits   5,004,834     56,695 4.56 %     4,906,947     54,243 4.39 %     4,451,299     33,670 3.07 %
    Total Deposits $ 5,761,488   $ 56,695 3.96 %   $ 5,689,713   $ 54,243 3.78 %   $ 5,479,945   $ 33,670 2.49 %
                           
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale                    
(2) Net loan fee income of $1.1 million, $1.0 million and $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis                  



Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
               
Allowance For Credit Losses History
          Quarter Ended   Year Ended
          March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
          (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses        
Balance at Beginning of Period   $ 78,355     $ 68,472  
  Charge-Offs        
    Commercial & Industrial     3,445       124  
    Mini-perm Real Estate     -       -  
      Total Charge-Offs     3,445       124  
               
  Recoveries        
    Commercial & Industrial     1       7  
    Mini-perm Real Estate     -       -  
      Total Recoveries     1       7  
               
  Net Charge-Offs (recoveries)     3,444       117  
  Provision for Credit Losses:     4,400       10,000  
Balance at End of Period   $ 79,311     $ 78,355  
               
Average Loans Held for Investment   $ 5,263,562     $ 5,067,870  
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period   $ 5,325,854     $ 5,273,498  
Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) to Average Loans     0.26 %     0.00 %
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period     1.49 %     1.49 %
               

 

 

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more