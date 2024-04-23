Tome Biosciences to Present Data on Programmable Genomic Integration Technologies at ASGCT
WATERTOWN, Mass., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tome Biosciences, Inc., the programmable genomic integration (PGI) company, today announced that it will present preclinical data on its PGI technologies, integrase-mediated PGI (I-PGI) and ligase-mediated PGI (L-PGI), at ASGCT’s 27th Annual Meeting taking place May 7-11 in Baltimore, MD. The Company has been selected for an invited talk, two oral presentations and two poster presentations.
Details of Tome’s ASGCT presentations are as follows:
Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Time: 12:00-7:00pm
Session: Poster Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction New Technologies
Abstract number: 1214
Title: L-PGI: a DNA Ligase Mediated Gene Editing System for Versatile and Precise Genomic Integration
Presenter: Jenny Xie
Other authors: A. Nan, C. Bartolome, S. Kumar, S. Halperin, M. Chickering, P. Grewal, L. Chavez and J.D. Finn
Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Time: 4:15-4:30pm
Session: Oral Abstract Session: Targeted Gene Insertion
Abstract number: 193
Title: Large Serine Integrase Off-Target Discovery and Validation for Therapeutic Human Genome Editing
Presenter: Dane Hazelbaker
Other authors: J.B. Mehta, D. Santesmasses, C. McGinnis, T. Biondi, A.M. Bara, X. Liang, B. Estes, J. Xie, K. Molugu, C. Luo, J. Cochrane, S. Kumar, M.H. Bakalar, J. Wang, D.J. O'Connell, J.D. Finn
Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Time: 4:45-5:00pm
Session: Oral Abstract Session: Targeted Gene Insertion
Abstract number: 195
Title: Programmable Genomic Integration in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells
Presenters: Ravindra Amunugama and Minggang Fang
Other authors: K. Molugu, M.J. Kimaz, L. Herchenroder, A. Zieba, J. Wang, W. Wang, K. Zheng, J. Zhang, D. Harrison, S. Kumar, D. O’Connell, C. Luo and J.D. Finn
Date: Friday, May 10, 2024
Time: 8:00-8:26am
Session: Advances in Genome Editing: In Vivo Small Edits and the Promise of Large Insertions
Title: Integrase-Mediated Programmable Genomic Integration (I-PGI)
Presenter: Rahul Kakkar
Date: Friday, May 10, 2024
Time: 12:00-7:00pm
Session: Poster Session: Targeted Gene Insertion
Abstract number: 1676
Title: Low RT-Based Fidelity in Mouse Hepatocytes: Challenges and Solutions
Presenter: Maike Thamsen Dunyak
Other authors: P. Hanna, A. Nan, M. O’Hara, R. Pokharel, J. Xie and J.D. Finn
About Tome
Tome Biosciences, Inc., is the programmable genomic integration (PGI) company. Our technologies allow us to insert any genetic sequence of any size at any location in the genome with site-specific precision. We are writing the final chapter in genomic medicines, delivering cures to patients through cell and integrative gene therapies. Follow us on X @Tome_Bio and on LinkedIn. www.tome.bio.
PGI™, I-PGI™ and L-PGI™ are brand names and technologies of Tome Biosciences, Inc.
