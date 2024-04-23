illumin Announces illumin Elect Enhancement with L2 to Amplify Journey Advertising Capabilities for Political Campaigns

TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM) (“illumin” or the “Company”), a journey advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced the relaunch of illumin Elect with a direct, in platform integration to L2’s comprehensive voter database. This new integration dramatically reduces the turnaround time for building and utilizing custom audiences for political campaigns, revolutionizing the landscape of political campaign marketing.



illumin Elect maximizes the capabilities of its existing connected journey advertising platform, facilitating efficient customization of political advertisements. Marketers gain access to integrated social media campaigns across Facebook and Instagram, enabling tailored political campaigns that engage voters throughout the entire marketing journey. Campaigns can efficiently reach custom audiences with precise targeting options, including first-party data uploads for retargeting and Point of Interest targeting for location-based segmentation. Additionally, illumin integrates with leading email service providers, empowering campaigns to target their specific first-party donor and supporter lists accurately. Overall, this makes illumin Elect a powerful tool for increasing ROI of every campaign.

“Through this unique partnership with L2, illumin Elect will herald a new era in the efficient orchestration of political campaign management,” said Rachel Kapcan, Chief Product Officer at illumin. “This relaunch enhances our innovative, custom audience building capability with industry leading US voter records data, empowering marketers to navigate the complexities of the modern political landscapes with unprecedented efficiency. It's not just a tool; it's the catalyst for how campaigns are run, connecting people, ideas, and movements like never before.”

“In collaborating with illumin Elect, we are igniting a revolution in data-driven campaigning," stated Paul Westcott, Executive Vice President of L2, Inc. "Our partnership amplifies the power of precise voter insights, arming strategists with the unparalleled ability to target, engage, and mobilize with unprecedented precision. This isn't just about information; it's about empowerment, reshaping the landscape of political strategy and redefining the boundaries of possibility in modern campaigning.”

About illumin

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The Company’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

About L2, Inc

For over 50 years, L2 has set the industry standard for having the highest quality and most comprehensive voter and consumer file available. L2's 53 point hygiene and enhancement process remains unparalleled.

