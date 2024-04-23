SpecialtyVETPATH Taps Proscia For A Full Transformation Of Its Pathology Operations

Advancing diagnosis and research with an enterprise software platform

SEATTLE and PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpecialtyVETPATH, a private, pathologist-owned, and pathologist-directed veterinary pathology laboratory, has selected Proscia®, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, to modernize its practice. The laboratory is digitizing its operations on Concentriq®, an enterprise software platform that spans diagnostic and research pathology.



As digital pathology continues to demonstrate confidence and efficiency gains, laboratories of all sizes are increasingly shifting from microscope to whole slide images. This is especially true among laboratories like SpecialtyVETPATH that perform both diagnostics and research, as they can realize the impact of the technology on both operations. However, most software platforms only offer solutions for one set of workflows, leaving these laboratories to face the added complexity, cost, and time to value that result from working with multiple vendors.

“Proscia’s Concentriq is purpose-built for both diagnostic and research pathology at an enterprise scale,” said Dr. Jennifer Ward, CEO and Laboratory Director of SpecialtyVETPATH. “It is really important to us to not compromise on quality and transition to solutions that expand our capabilities and give us opportunities to grow. Choosing Proscia gives us confidence that we will realize the full potential of our transformation.”

With its intuitive user experience and robust functionality, Proscia’s software will enable pathologists to drive confidence and efficiency gains in their day-to-day diagnostic and research operations. The cloud-based software will also empower the laboratory to work more collaboratively by broadening the pool of expertise available for veterinary pathology consultations and improving access to its pathologists for research groups. In deploying the open Concentriq platform, SpecialtyVETPATH will integrate its homegrown ZRex laboratory information system and pave the way for incorporating image analysis and artificial intelligence applications.

“We are humbled that SpecialtyVETPATH has put its trust in Proscia to see through its transition to digital pathology,” said David West, Proscia’s CEO. “Guided by their strong vision, Dr. Ward and her team are now well positioned to realize the promise of the technology today and capitalize on new opportunities as they emerge.”

About SpecialtyVETPATH

SpecialtyVETPATH is a private, pathologist-owned, and pathologist-directed pathology service located in Seattle, WA. It provides services to a highly discerning clientele of clinical veterinarians and research scientists located throughout the United States, as well as in Canada, England, Europe, and Asia. Its team of fellowship-trained pathologists offers a full spectrum of diagnostic anatomic pathology, cytopathology, and immunostaining services for companion animal species and exotic species, as well as histology, immunohistochemistry, and interpretive pathology services for studies in traditional and non-traditional research species. For more information, visit specialtyvetpath.com.

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating the transformation to digital pathology to change the way we understand diseases like cancer. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform and powerful AI applications are advancing the 150-year-old standard of research and diagnosis towards a data-driven discipline, unlocking new insights that accelerate R&D, improve patient outcomes, and fulfill the promise of precision medicine. Leading diagnostic laboratories and 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Proscia’s software each day. For more information, visit proscia.com.

Contact

Sydney Fenkell

Head Of Marketing Communications

215-816-3436

sydney@proscia.com