Baker Hughes Awarded Significant Gas Technology Scope for Phase 3 of Saudi Arabia’s Master Gas System

Baker Hughes to supply 17 pipeline centrifugal compressors driven by state-of-the-art aeroderivative gas turbines



Award builds on Master Gas System Phase 1 & 2 agreement, which saw Baker Hughes deliver 18 centrifugal compressors driven by aeroderivative gas turbines

New pipeline aims to increase gas distribution across Saudi Arabia, supporting the Kingdom’s ambition to reduce carbon emissions



HOUSTON and LONDON, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Tuesday that it has received an order by Worley, for and on behalf of Aramco, to supply gas technology equipment for the third phase of Saudi Arabia’s Master Gas System project. The award was booked in the first quarter of 2024.

Baker Hughes will supply 17 pipeline centrifugal compressors driven by state-of-the-art aeroderivative gas turbines for Aramco’s project. The new 4,000-km pipeline is vital to the Kingdom’s energy transition, with expectations to increase domestic gas distribution and contribute to a reduction of carbon emissions and oil consumption. The order follows the delivery of 18 of Baker Hughes centrifugal compressors driven by aeroderivative gas turbines for Phase 1 and 2 of the Master Gas System projects executed by Baker Hughes.

“Saudi Arabia is in a unique position to ease the pressures of the energy trilemma with its vast supply of gas,” said Yahya Abu Shal, senior vice president, Project Management at Aramco. “Our collaboration with Baker Hughes has been greatly successful for many years. Their technologies have been used for Phase 1 and 2 of the Master Gas System, and we look forward to continuing our work together to decarbonize critical industries across Saudi Arabia.”

“For over 30 years, Baker Hughes has been a trusted partner in natural gas operations, and our long-standing partnership with Aramco is helping to reduce emissions by transitioning to gas,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “Baker Hughes solutions are advancing the efficient use of natural gas, and we are proud to be delivering a reliable system to transport and distribute gas across Saudi Arabia.”

Baker Hughes is also investing in expanding its manufacturing site in Modon, Saudi Arabia. In addition to doubling the capacity of its workforce, the upgraded site will further support the delivery of projects in the country, including MGS3, with localized testing and packaging solutions. In February, Baker Hughes announced the delivery of the first two trains of advanced hydrogen compression solutions for the NEOM green hydrogen project in the Kingdom, the largest such project in the world.

