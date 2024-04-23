Code42 to Showcase Insider Threat and Source Code Protection at RSA Conference

Team to host conversations about how to mitigate data loss and protect source code without hindering productivity or burdening security teams

Code42 Software, Inc., the leader in data loss and insider threat protection, will be exhibiting, speaking, and sponsoring at RSA Conference 2024.



RSA Conference will take place May 6-9, 2024 in San Francisco and bring together thousands of professionals, practitioners, vendors, and associations to discuss issues covering the spectrum of cybersecurity.

Executive Presentation: Joe Payne, President and CEO of Code42, will deliver a presentation, “ Why Source Code Exfiltration Is the Biggest Blind Spot in Insider Threat ” on May 7 at 1:15 p.m. PT.

Exhibition: Code42 will exhibit in booth #N-5345 at the Moscone North Expo. The team will deliver personalized, live demonstrations of the Code42 Incydr™ data protection solution.

Insider Threat Experts: Experts from Code42’s executive team will be at the conference to provide insights on data protection in the evolving modern workplace – especially concerning emerging threats posed by generative AI and source code exfiltration . This includes Joe Payne, President and CEO; Rob Juncker, CTO; Dave Capuano, SVP of Product Management; and Dennis Dayman, CISO, who recently joined the Code42 team and also advises the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on security policy.

Day One Afterparty : Unwind with the Tines, Elastic, and Code42 teams after a busy full day at RSAC on May 7 at 6:30 p.m. PT at Starlite.

Code42 is the leader in data loss and insider threat protection. Native to the cloud, Code42® Incydr™ data protection rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak, and theft and speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management, or disrupting employee productivity. The solution offers a complete range of response solutions, including automated microlearning modules for accidental non-malicious risk, case management for efficient investigation collaboration, and automated blocking for the highest-risk use cases. Code42’s IRM Program Launchpad helps organizations get up and running quickly to ensure success and return on investment.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce data loss from insiders while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Code42’s data protection solution is FEDRAMP-authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and other compliance frameworks. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView Capital, and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category and is a founding member of the Insider Risk Community.

The Company has several offices across the United States, and its clients include the most recognizable security, technology, manufacturing, and life sciences organizations, such as CrowdStrike, Okta, Lyft, BAYADA Home Health Care, Rakuten, Sumo Logic, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, and Snowflake.

