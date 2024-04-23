LifeMD to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences During May

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor and industry conferences during the month of May:



BTIG Obesity Health Forum, May 8, 2024. Management will participate in a virtual panel titled Obesity Management with Coaching, Eating, and Lifestyle Management moderated by equity research analyst David Larsen.





Citizens JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, May 13-14, 2024 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Management will be presenting a corporate overview and will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.





Obesity+Health Conference hosted by Digital Health New York, May 14, 2024 at NYU Langone Health. LifeMD's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anthony Puopolo will speak about optimal obesity care on a panel with other thought leaders. To register for the conference, click here.





RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, May 14-15, 2024 at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York. Management will be presenting a corporate overview and will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.





Needham 19th Annual Technology, Media & Consumer Conference, May 14-16, 2024 at the Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.





H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq, May 20, 2024. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.





B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, May 22-23, 2024 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Management will be presenting a corporate overview and will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.





Craig-Hallum 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference, May 29, 2024 at The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel. Management will be holding one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.



About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer

press@lifemd.com