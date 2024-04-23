Submit Release
The signing ceremony of bilateral documents took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

23 April 2024

On April 23, 2024, as part of the visit of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Lord Cameron to Turkmenistan, a signing ceremony of a number of bilateral documents took place in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, namely the parties signed:

  • Cooperation program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for 2024-2025;
  • Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the “Blue Marine Foundation” to protect biological diversity and environment and promoting their conservation in the Caspian Sea;
  • Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Agency “Turkmenaragatnashyk” of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and Company “Dialogue Events Ltd.”(Great Britain).

At the end of the ceremony, the participants expressed confidence that the signed bilateral documents would serve to expand the Turkmen-British partnership in various fields.

