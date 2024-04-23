Hope Amidst Trauma: Local Outreach at Işık Abla Ministries
Işık Abla Ministries (IAM) is a global beacon of hope and empowerment led by visionary founder and CEO Işık Abla.
Hope Amidst Trauma: Local Outreach at Işık Abla Ministries is proud to support the work of Give Local 757 and raise awareness to the Hampton Roads community.
Our community is a beacon of light and together with Give Local 757 I am honored to be a voice of hope for the Hampton Road, Virginia area, a place I am honored to call home. "”VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Işık Abla Ministries (IAM), a nonprofit dedicated to trauma healing and local outreach, is proud to support the work of Give Local 757 and to bring awareness to the mission of providing trauma healing, local outreach, and support to the Hampton Roads community. Calling on our local, state and greater communities to get involved for Community Representation, the Personal Journey of Resilience, Empowering the greater Community, and create a greater understanding to Support Local Outreach.
— Isik Abla
IAM’s founder and CEO, Işık Abla, shares her journey of overcoming adversity with the local community and is a global beacon of hope and empowerment. She was born in Istanbul, Turkey, and now based in Hampton Roads, Virginia, USA, Işık Abla's journey epitomizes profound transformation and unwavering faith. Growing up in a tumultuous country and a Muslim home, she experienced many verbal and physical abuses. In 1996, she fled to America to escape violence.
IAM's vision is help to raise awareness about the importance of trauma healing and local outreach. The organization also hopes to inspire the greater community to get involved in their local communities and make a difference in the lives of others.
In a statement, Işık Abla stated, "My journey has taught me the importance of standing up for truth and justice. We cannot ignore the suffering of those in need. Our community is a beacon of light and together with Give Local 757 I am honored to be a voice of hope for the Hampton Road, Virginia area, a place I am honored to call home. "
About: IŞIK ABLA
Isik Abla was born in Istanbul, Turkey, and raised in a Muslim home. Throughout her life, she experienced verbal and physical abuse and found herself in a highly violent, abusive marriage to a Muslim man.
Işık earned a bachelor’s degree in literature and an advanced business degree. She worked in high-ranking executive positions for some of Turkey's largest corporations and traveled throughout Europe.
In 1996, she fled to America after years of struggling to start her career all over again in a foreign country and failing in many areas of her personal life, Işık fell into a deep depression. She became suicidal. On the day she was planning to end her life, she had a personal encounter with God. That day, she surrendered her life to Jesus, and she received the supernatural healing and redemption of Jesus Christ.
From that moment on, her life remarkably changed for the better. After receiving the Lord’s call to full-time ministry, she attended the Ambassador’s Commission School of Ministry. Soon after her graduation, she became an ordained minister. She studied Biblical studies. Following she attended Yale and Harvard Universities for leadership training.
Today, Işık’s programs are broadcast in multiple languages in over 200 countries on six continents and are available to more than 700 million people.
Her message of hope, love, and redemption, found only in a loving God, resonates and continues to reach the Muslim world for Christ. As a Muslim background believer, she is uniquely positioned, knowing the culture, language, and social norms, to authentically and relationally share the good news of Jesus Christ with Muslims.
