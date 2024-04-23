KFSH&RC Announced as Strategic Partner for the Saudi American Healthcare Forum 2024





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFSH&RC participates as a strategic partner in the Saudi American Healthcare Forum, which will take place on April 25th under the patronage of the Ministry of Health in Riyadh. This forum aims to discuss the primary healthcare challenges facing the American and Arab populations and to support collaboration, innovation, and healthcare partnerships between the two nations.



The forum will focus on key topics that contribute to the development of healthcare, in addition to creating a platform for bilateral information exchange, exploring cooperation opportunities, and sharing best practices in global healthcare. It also aims to foster relations in the health sector between the two sides and stimulate investment in health tourism.

Within the sessions held at the Saudi American Healthcare Forum, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Rajhi, Chief Medical Officer at KFSH&RC, will participate in a breakout session on "Time Critical Investments to Advance Medical Tourism, Health & Business in the Middle East". Dr. Edward Cupler, Executive Director for Research and Innovation at KFSH&RC, will discuss "Investing in Saudi Arabia’s Biotech Sector". Additionally, Dr. Khaled Abu Khabar, Chairman of the Molecular Biomedicine Department and a Principal Scientist at KFSH&RC, will partake in a panel session titled "Private Investment and Academic Medicine as an Innovative and Disruptive Power Couple".

The Saudi American Healthcare Forum will feature a broad attendance, including top businessmen, academics, and industry experts from both countries, to enhance initiatives and solutions, and support the existing bilateral relations based on "Healthcare Diplomacy".

It is noteworthy that KFSH&RC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 healthcare institutions for the second consecutive year, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world’s best hospitals by the prestigious Newsweek magazine.

About King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC):

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) stands as a leading healthcare institution in the Middle East, envisioned to be the optimal choice for every patient seeking specialized healthcare. The hospital boasts a rich history in the treatment of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, organ transplantation, neurosciences, and genetics.

As part of Saudi Vision 2030, a royal decree was issued on December 21, 2021, to transform the hospital into an independent, non-profit, government-owned entity, paving the way for a comprehensive transformation program aimed at achieving global leadership in healthcare through excellence and innovation.

