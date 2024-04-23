KellyOCG Earns Recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier”

TROY, Mich., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2023 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating.



KellyOCG is a supplier of Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions to John Deere’s operation in the U.S. and Canada. It was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

In addition, KellyOCG has earned recognition for 2023 in the John Deere Cost Reduction Opportunities Process (JD CROP). JD CROP, a supplier suggestion process, is part of Deere & Company’s Achieving Excellence program. KellyOCG received the honor for providing cost-reduction ideas of outstanding quality, and for demonstrating commitment to continuous improvement.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignments, value creation and relationship. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement. KellyOCG has been recognized as a Partner-level supplier four times.

“The John Deere Achieving Excellence Program is a rewarding opportunity to collaborate with Deere & Company,” KellyOCG Vice President Leigh Epps said. “We have built our service model around the program’s key performance categories. Value creation is in our KellyOCG DNA and we’re proud to be recognized specifically for this key performance category and our contribution to JD CROP.”

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivalled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

