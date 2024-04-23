Keiretsu Forum Regions Demonstrate Investment Stability Amidst Industry-Wide Downturns

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a climate of economic recalibration and cautious investor sentiment, Keiretsu Forum's Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas (K4 MA-SE-TX) regions stand out, witnessing a modest decline of 5% in 2023 compared to the previous year's investments, markedly ahead of the industry trend.



In 2023, K4 MA-SE-TX region’s curated investment portfolio maintained a confident stance within an otherwise retreating investment ecosystem, demonstrating a notable resistance to an industry 2023-2021 downturn of up to 51% and a 2023- 2022 delta of 29.6%, as documented by industry leader PitchBook. Howard Lubert, Keiretsu Area President, attributes this resilience "as a testament to our member investors and their commitment to funding innovation, particularly within the Life Science sector, renowned as our region's stronghold."

K4 MA-SE-TX's investment encompasses a broad spectrum of sectors, with 2023 figures showcasing $12.8 million — 43% of which bolstered Life Science ventures, a slight decrease from the preceding year's 49%. Despite the overall industry downturn, this minor contraction within Keiretsu Forum reflects an unwavering commitment to innovative advancements and visionary leadership.





While this marks the first decline in the thriving 13-year history of the Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas regions, Keiretsu Forum's portfolio is characterized by its principled diversification — while 70% of the investment dollars stay in region, about 30% of investments reach beyond the regional borders, supporting transformative initiatives and exceptional entrepreneurial talent on a wider scale.

Lubert comments optimistically, "Although we invest significantly within our regions, our willingness to back extraordinary innovation across North America is a distinct characteristic that sets us apart from many other angel groups."

Keiretsu Forum has sustained as an industry leader through an unrelenting focus on quality deal flow, vigorous due diligence processes, and a highly collaborative approach to investment selection. This tailored approach is reinforced by a network of members, partners, and strategic alliances, enabling access to top-tier entrepreneurs and investment opportunities.

