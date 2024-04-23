Horticulture Lighting Market Expected to Reach $26.9 Billion By 2032, at 20.3% CAGR | Revenue and Growth Opportunities

horticulture lighting market Size

Horticulture lighting manufacturer provides lighting system which helps to produce fruits, vegetables, and herbs locally, reducing transportation costs

The expansion of legal cannabis cultivation is a key catalyst for the horticulture lighting market growth projections.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The horticulture lighting market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $26.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The Horticulture Lighting market is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years owing to an increase in adoption of controlled environment agriculture and surge in demand for fresh food produce.

Horticulture lighting involves utilizing artificial light sources to stimulate plant growth and development in controlled settings such as greenhouses, vertical farms, and indoor cultivation facilities. Through customized light spectra, intensity levels, and durations, this method facilitates continuous crop cultivation, enhances yield and quality, and promotes sustainable farming practices, fostering the production of valuable crops.

Segmental Analysis:

The expansion of legal cannabis cultivation is a key catalyst for the horticulture lighting market growth projections. With the legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes in more regions, there is a heightened demand for high-quality cannabis products throughout the year. Horticulture Led Lights are indispensable for indoor cannabis cultivation, providing customized light spectra, intensity, and photoperiods crucial for plant growth and cannabinoid production. Moreover, indoor cultivation enables precise control over environmental factors, ensuring consistent crop quality.

Given the specialized lighting needs of cannabis cultivation, the demand for horticulture Led lights in horticulture lighting industry is on the rise, driving both market growth and technological advancements. This trend benefits lighting manufacturers and fosters innovation in lighting technology, with potential spillover effects on other segments of the horticulture industry.

Key Market Players & Competitive Insights:

On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa). North America, remains a significant participant in the Horticulture Lighting industry with a CAGR of 15.30% due to advanced technological infrastructure, increasing adoption of controlled environment agriculture, and favorable government regulations supporting the industry's growth.

The Key Players identified in the Horticulture Lighting Market report as follows:

- Signify (formerly Philips Lighting),

- Osram GmbH,

- Samsung,

- Heliospectra AB,

- Cree LED,

- Hubbell Incorporated,

- ACUITY BRANDS, INC..,

- Lumileds Holding BV.,

- Gavita International B.V.

- Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

