Algeria: ICRC president meets with Algerian authorities

During her visit, the ICRC president met with the minister of foreign affairs and with the president of the Algerian Red Crescent, Ibtissem Hamlaoui.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the Algerian government and the ICRC. Talks were also held concerning the humanitarian situation caused by the ongoing armed conflicts in the Near and Middle East and in Africa, particularly those in Gaza, Syria and Sudan.

A partnership agreement was signed between the ICRC and the Algerian Red Crescent for the 2024–2026 period. The agreement covers various programmes, underscoring the commitment of both organizations to strengthening their humanitarian cooperation.

The 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions this year serves as a reminder of the essential role that international humanitarian law plays in protecting people affected by armed conflict and in ensuring that their dignity is respected. The Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols are the cornerstone of the humanitarian work carried out by the ICRC and its partners around the world.

 

About the ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a neutral, impartial and independent organization with an exclusively humanitarian mandate that stems from the Geneva Conventions of 1949. It helps people around the world affected by armed conflict and other violence, doing everything it can to protect their lives and dignity and to relieve their suffering, often alongside its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners.

 

For more information, please contact:

Lynda Bouali, ICRC Algiers, tel: +213 770 98 07 75, email lbouali@icrc.org

 

