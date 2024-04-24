The Supply & Demand Show unveils hydrogen horizons: A journey through logistics and sustainability
Michael Taiwo's insights on hydrogen fuel revolutionize our understanding of sustainable logistics. Join us on this show as we delve into the future of supply chain with an industry pioneer”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Chain Radar proudly presents "The Supply & Demand Show," an enthralling interview series that delves deep into the world of logistics and supply chain management. Hosted by the distinguished TV host and producer Richard Crawford, alongside supply chain expert Kerim Kfuri, this webcast and podcast promises viewers an enlightening and entertaining journey into the heart of this vital industry.
— Kerim Kfuri
Join Richard Crawford and Kerim Antoine Kfuri as they explore the fascinating world of logistics and supply chain management, delivering laughter, wisdom, and actionable advice with each episode.
Special Guest:
The Supply & Demand Show recently welcomed Michael Taiwo, Former Head Of Operations at Shell Hydrogen. In this captivating episode, Mr. Taiwo dove deep into the world of hydrogen fuel in the supply chain logistics industry. Michael Taiwo brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, having spearheaded operations at one of the industry's leading players.
Tune in as Michael Taiwo shares his insights and industry secrets, shedding light on the latest advancements in hydrogen fuel technology and its impact on supply chain logistics. From sustainability initiatives to logistical challenges, this episode promises to be an enlightening discussion for professionals and enthusiasts alike.
You can watch this episode of the webcast here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVRi8hD59LE
About The Supply and Demand Show
Each episode of "The Supply & Demand Show" features candid discussions with some of the most influential leaders in logistics and supply chain management. From industry trends to innovative strategies, viewers and listeners will gain invaluable insights to help navigate their own professional endeavors.
One of the highlights of the show is the "Hot Seat" segment, where guests are challenged to tackle five difficult industry questions in just five minutes. This fast-paced and engaging segment adds an element of excitement while providing viewers with a glimpse into the minds of industry experts.
"The Supply & Demand Show" is available for streaming on YouTube and can be accessed as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Gitte Willemsens
CHARLIE PESTI
+32 489 36 22 31
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube