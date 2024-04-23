Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,324 in the last 365 days.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results With Earnings Per Share Increasing By 11% Versus the Prior Quarter

Core Deposit Growth of 19% Annualized Versus Year End

Dime Has Been Executing on Growth Plan And Has Recruited Numerous
Talented Groups of Bankers to Position Itself for Future Growth

Capital Ratios Continue to Increase and Asset Quality Remains Stable

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $15.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, or $0.41 per diluted common share, compared to $14.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $35.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Dime began 2024 by executing on our growth plan, which prioritizes core deposit growth and diversifying our balance sheet. On a year-to-date basis, we have recruited 34 talented revenue-producing bankers, across our Private and Commercial Bank and C&I lending operations, spread across 8 different Groups. We expect these bankers to contribute meaningfully to our growth in the years ahead. Looking back, our recruiting efforts last year are beginning to pay dividends, with the deposit-gathering Groups hired in 2023 approaching $600 million in deposits; these achievements helped drive the 19% annualized growth in core deposits in the first quarter of 2024. The significant momentum on the deposit front allowed us to reduce our FHLB borrowing position by 41% versus year-end levels.”

Commenting on the first quarter results, Mr. Lubow said “Our results were characterized by stable asset quality, increasing capital ratios, a reduction in our wholesale funding, and prudent expense management. Importantly, the Net Interest Margin for the month of March was 2.23%, which was above the reported first quarter Net Interest Margin of 2.21%. This portends well for the quarters ahead in terms of the NIM trajectory. We continue to build our loan pipeline prudently and recently closed our first loan in our new Healthcare vertical; this new vertical provides us an important avenue to diversify our balance sheet over time. The reduction in our loan-to-deposit ratio to 98.8%, driven by strong deposit growth, provides us even more flexibility to take advantage of the current lending opportunities in the marketplace.”

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2024 Included:

  • Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits and time deposits) increased $421 million versus year-end levels;
  • The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the first quarter was 27%;
  • Non-interest expenses remained well controlled and declined by 3% versus the linked quarter;
  • Credit quality continues to be stable with non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due representing only 0.26% of total assets as of March 31, 2024;
  • Net charge-offs were $739 thousand for the quarter, representing only 0.03% of average loans;
  • Capital ratios continue to build, with the Company’s Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio increasing to 11.11% and the Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio increasing to 10.00% at March 31, 2024; and
  • Announced the addition of a National Deposits Group, 4 Groups in Brooklyn, 1 Group in Nassau County and 1 Group in Westchester County (marking Dime’s extension into this new attractive banking market).

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $71.5 million compared to $74.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $85.8 million for the first quarter of 2023.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

(Dollars in thousands)   Q1 2024   Q4 2023   Q1 2023  
Net interest income   $ 71,530     $ 74,121     $ 85,752    
Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")     (82 )     (55 )     586    
Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)   $ 71,448     $ 74,066     $ 86,338    
                       
Average interest-earning assets   $ 13,015,755     $ 12,828,060     $ 12,685,235    
                       
NIM (1)     2.21   %     2.29   %   2.74   %
Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2)     2.21   %     2.29   %   2.76   %

________________________
(1)   NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)   Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes PAA amortization on acquired loans divided by average interest-earning assets.


Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 5.34% at March 31, 2024, a 5 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.29% on the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2023.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.

    March 31, 2024     December 31, 2023     March 31, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands)      Balance      WAR (1)        Balance      WAR (1)        Balance      WAR (1)  
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                                    
Business loans (2)   $ 2,327,403   6.90 %   $ 2,310,379   6.81 %   $ 2,255,316   6.41 %
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment     873,671   4.48       889,236   4.47       799,321   4.06  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (3)(4)     3,996,654   4.57       4,017,703   4.53       4,118,439   4.23  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,386,333   5.24       3,381,842   5.19       3,330,582   4.85  
Acquisition, development, and construction     175,352   8.40       168,513   8.71       221,015   8.62  
Other loans     5,170   7.10       5,755   6.75       7,172   11.03  
Loans held for investment   $ 10,764,583   5.34 %   $ 10,773,428   5.29 %   $ 10,731,845   4.96 %

________________________
(1)   Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.
(2)   Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
(3)   Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(4)   While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.


Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

(Dollars in millions)   Q1 2024   Q4 2023      Q1 2023
Loan originations   $ 98.3     $ 195.9     $ 351.9  


Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at March 31, 2024 were $10.90 billion, compared to $10.53 billion at December 31, 2023 and $10.57 billion at March 31, 2023. CEO Lubow commented, “Deposit growth accelerated in the first quarter of 2024 as the investments in talent and technology that we made in 2023 began to pay dividends. Hires that we made in the second quarter of 2023 have generated approximately $600 million of core deposits, at a weighted average rate of approximately 2.5%, providing an important proof-of-concept for our growth plan. We expect the new Groups hired in 2024 to benefit from all the operational, process and technology improvements we have made over the course of the past year and they will be significant contributors to the growth of our franchise in the years ahead.”

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $773.0 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $1.31 billion at December 31, 2023 and $1.50 billion at March 31, 2023. Mr. Lubow commented, “Given the strong deposit growth, we proactively reduced our FHLB borrowings in the first quarter. Based on our strong deposit pipelines, we expect to continue paying down wholesale funding and we intend to create a primarily core-deposit funded institution over the course of the next year.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $10.5 million during the first quarter of 2024, $8.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, and $9.0 million during the first quarter of 2023.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $52.5 million during the first quarter of 2024, $53.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, and $47.5 million during the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets and severance expense, adjusted non-interest expense was $51.7 million during the first quarter of 2024, $52.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, and $47.1 million during the first quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.52% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 1.58% during the linked quarter and 1.41% for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets and severance expense, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.50% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 1.54% during the linked quarter and 1.40% for the first quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 64.0% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 65.0% during the linked quarter and 50.1% during the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 64.7% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 63.6% during the linked quarter and 48.9% during the first quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 27.1% compared to 35.6% for the fourth quarter of 2023, and 26.8% for the first quarter of 2023.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $34.8 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $29.1 million at December 31, 2023 and $31.5 million at March 31, 2023.

A credit loss provision of $5.2 million was recorded during the first quarter of 2024, compared to a credit loss provision of $3.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, and a credit loss recovery of $3.6 million during the first quarter of 2023.

Capital Management

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of March 31, 2024. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the first quarter of 2024. Mr. Lubow commented, “Over the course of the past year, we have prudently increased our risk-based capital ratios. Our Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio is now at 10% and we are well positioned from a capital perspective to support all of our customers’ needs.”

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively.

Book value per common share was $28.84 at March 31, 2024 compared to $28.58 at December 31, 2023.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $24.72 at March 31, 2024 compared to $24.44 at December 31, 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, during which CEO Lubow will discuss the Company’s first quarter 2024 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2kw49bi9. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI99c326361aa645968fe05719ed5f55cb. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand for 12 months.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.5 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in deposit flows, the cost of funds, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio-economic conditions, public health emergencies, international conflict, inflation, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

   
Contact: Avinash Reddy  
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer  
718-782-6200 extension 5909  
   


 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
 
       March 31,       December 31,       March 31, 
    2024     2023     2023  
Assets:                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 370,852     $ 457,547     $ 663,132  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     859,216       886,240       926,812  
Securities held-to-maturity     589,331       594,639       605,642  
Loans held for sale     8,973       10,159       2,171  
Loans held for investment, net:                  
Business loans (1)     2,327,403       2,310,379       2,255,316  
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment     873,671       889,236       799,321  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)     3,996,654       4,017,703       4,118,439  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,386,333       3,381,842       3,330,582  
Acquisition, development and construction     175,352       168,513       221,015  
Other loans     5,170       5,755       7,172  
Allowance for credit losses     (76,068 )     (71,743 )     (78,335 )
Total loans held for investment, net     10,688,515       10,701,685       10,653,510  
Premises and fixed assets, net     44,501       44,868       45,863  
Premises held for sale           905        
Restricted stock     74,346       98,750       105,258  
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")     352,277       349,816       335,455  
Goodwill     155,797       155,797       155,797  
Other intangible assets     4,753       5,059       6,107  
Operating lease assets     51,988       52,729       57,204  
Derivative assets     135,162       122,132       130,294  
Accrued interest receivable     55,369       55,666       49,926  
Other assets     110,012       100,013       104,553  
Total assets   $ 13,501,092     $ 13,636,005     $ 13,841,724  
Liabilities:                   
Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)   $ 2,819,481     $ 2,884,378     $ 3,012,378  
Interest-bearing checking     635,640       515,987       908,988  
Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)     2,347,114       2,335,354       2,333,196  
Money market     3,440,083       3,125,996       2,686,290  
Certificates of deposit     1,555,157       1,607,683       1,519,267  
Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)     10,797,475       10,469,398       10,460,119  
Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits     101,229       61,121       109,867  
Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits     173       136       249  
Total mortgage escrow deposits     101,402       61,257       110,116  
FHLBNY advances     773,000       1,313,000       1,498,000  
Other short-term borrowings                 2,068  
Subordinated debt, net     200,174       200,196       200,261  
Derivative cash collateral     132,900       108,100       120,680  
Operating lease liabilities     54,727       55,454       59,757  
Derivative liabilities     122,112       121,265       115,568  
Other liabilities     79,931       81,110       83,902  
Total liabilities     12,261,721       12,409,780       12,650,471  
Stockholders' equity:                   
Preferred stock, Series A     116,569       116,569       116,569  
Common stock     416       416       416  
Additional paid-in capital     492,834       494,454       493,801  
Retained earnings     819,130       813,007       789,010  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes     (85,466 )     (91,579 )     (98,638 )
Unearned equity awards     (10,191 )     (8,622 )     (13,468 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (93,921 )     (98,020 )     (96,437 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,239,371       1,226,225       1,191,253  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,501,092     $ 13,636,005     $ 13,841,724  

________________________
(1)   Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)   Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3)   While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.


 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
 
    Three Months Ended
       March 31,       December 31,       March 31, 
    2024     2023   2023  
Interest income:                     
Loans   $ 143,565     $ 144,744     $ 128,439  
Securities     7,880       7,918       8,431  
Other short-term investments     9,564       6,094       3,802  
Total interest income     161,009       158,756       140,672  
Interest expense:                     
Deposits and escrow     73,069       66,650       37,272  
Borrowed funds     14,697       15,617       16,171  
Derivative cash collateral     1,713       2,368       1,477  
Total interest expense     89,479       84,635       54,920  
Net interest income     71,530       74,121       85,752  
Provision (recovery) for credit losses     5,210       3,720       (3,648 )
Net interest income after provision (recovery)     66,320       70,401       89,400  
Non-interest income:                     
Service charges and other fees     4,544       3,804       3,814  
Title fees     133       466       292  
Loan level derivative income     406       728       3,133  
BOLI income     2,461       2,416       2,163  
Gain on sale of SBA loans     253       531       516  
Gain on sale of residential loans     77       12       48  
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale     (842 )     321        
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities and other assets     2,968             (1,447 )
Other     467       594       482  
Total non-interest income     10,467       8,872       9,001  
Non-interest expense:                     
Salaries and employee benefits     32,037       30,383       26,634  
Severance     42       25       25  
Occupancy and equipment     7,368       7,261       7,373  
Data processing costs     4,313       3,730       4,238  
Marketing     1,497       1,765       1,449  
Professional services     1,467       1,279       1,923  
Federal deposit insurance premiums (1)     2,239       3,240       1,873  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     453              
Amortization of other intangible assets     307       350       377  
Other     2,788       5,911       3,583  
Total non-interest expense     52,511       53,944       47,475  
Income before taxes     24,276       25,329       50,926  
Income tax expense     6,585       9,021       13,623  
Net income     17,691       16,308       37,303  
Preferred stock dividends     1,821       1,821       1,821  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 15,870     $ 14,487     $ 35,482  
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):                     
Basic   $ 0.41     $ 0.37     $ 0.92  
Diluted   $ 0.41     $ 0.37     $ 0.92  
                     
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS     38,255,559       38,216,476       38,151,465  

________________________
(1)   Fourth quarter of 2023 included $1.0 million of pre-tax expense related to the FDIC special assessment for the recovery of losses related to the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.


 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
       March 31,         December 31,         March 31,      
    2024     2023     2023  
Per Share Data:                        
Reported EPS (Diluted)   $ 0.41     $ 0.37     $ 0.92  
Cash dividends paid per common share     0.25       0.25       0.24  
Book value per common share     28.84       28.58       27.70  
Tangible common book value per share (1)     24.72       24.44       23.52  
Common shares outstanding     38,932       38,823       38,804  
Dividend payout ratio     60.98 %     67.57 %     26.09 %
                         
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                         
Return on average assets     0.51 %     0.48 %     1.11 %
Return on average equity     5.68       5.32       12.50  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     6.64       6.20       15.62  
Net interest margin     2.21       2.29       2.74  
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.52       1.58       1.41  
Efficiency ratio     64.0       65.0       50.1  
Effective tax rate     27.13       35.62       26.75  
                         
Balance Sheet Data:                         
Average assets   $ 13,794,924     $ 13,630,096     $ 13,449,746  
Average interest-earning assets     13,015,755       12,828,060       12,685,235  
Average tangible common equity (1)     968,719       948,024       914,994  
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period (2)     98.8       102.3       101.5  
                         
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)                         
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     7.21 %     7.04 %     6.67 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)     8.09       7.91       7.52  
Tier 1 common equity ratio     10.00       9.84       9.32  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     11.11       10.94       10.39  
Total risk-based capital ratio     13.78       13.54       12.98  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.48       8.51       8.43  
Consolidated CRE concentration ratio (4)     534       538       554  
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans     0.71       0.67       0.73  
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans     218.42       246.55       248.34  

________________________
(1)   See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)   Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.
(3)   March 31, 2024 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(4)   The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. March 31, 2024 is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.


 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023  
                            Average                     Average                  Average  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                                     
Interest-earning assets:                                                     
Business loans (1)   $ 2,308,319   $ 39,224   6.83 %   $ 2,264,401   $ 38,740   6.79 % $ 2,200,543   $ 33,691   6.21 %
One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop     886,588     9,770   4.43     893,008     9,706   4.31     788,302     7,616   3.92  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use     4,000,510     46,019   4.63     4,070,327     46,715   4.55     4,074,011     42,349   4.22  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,371,438     44,776   5.34     3,376,581     45,037   5.29     3,317,049     39,695   4.85  
Acquisition, development, and construction     169,775     3,692   8.75     188,022     4,459   9.41     225,898     4,973   8.93  
Other loans     5,420     84   6.23     5,837     87   5.91     7,550     115   6.18  
Securities     1,578,330     7,880   2.01     1,599,724     7,918   1.96     1,699,846     8,431   2.01  
Other short-term investments     695,375     9,564   5.53     430,160     6,094   5.62     372,036     3,802   4.14  
Total interest-earning assets     13,015,755     161,009   4.98 %     12,828,060     158,756   4.91 %   12,685,235     140,672   4.50 %
Non-interest-earning assets     779,169                 802,036               764,511            
Total assets   $ 13,794,924               $ 13,630,096             $ 13,449,746            
                                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                  
Interest-bearing checking (2)   $ 582,047   $ 1,223   0.85 %   $ 524,573   $ 1,063   0.80 % $ 843,108   $ 1,523   0.73 %
Money market     3,359,884     30,638   3.67     3,136,891     27,541   3.48     2,699,640     13,849   2.08  
Savings (2)     2,368,946     22,810   3.87     2,295,882     20,979   3.63     2,327,126     14,599   2.54  
Certificates of deposit     1,655,882     18,398   4.47     1,564,817     17,067   4.33     1,167,736     7,301   2.54  
Total interest-bearing deposits     7,966,759     73,069   3.69     7,522,163     66,650   3.52     7,037,610     37,272   2.15  
FHLBNY advances     1,094,209     12,143   4.46     1,174,848     13,064   4.41     1,255,700     13,500   4.36  
Subordinated debt, net     200,188     2,553   5.13     200,210     2,553   5.06     200,276     2,553   5.17  
Other short-term borrowings     77     1   5.22               11,827     118   4.05  
Total borrowings     1,294,474     14,697   4.57     1,375,058     15,617   4.51     1,467,803     16,171   4.47  
Derivative cash collateral     130,166     1,713   5.29     161,535     2,368   5.82     135,641     1,477   4.42  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,391,399     89,479   3.83 %     9,058,756     84,635   3.71 %   8,641,054     54,920   2.58 %
Non-interest-bearing checking (2)     2,909,776                 3,059,289               3,341,707            
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     247,717                 286,373               273,281            
Total liabilities     12,548,892                 12,404,418               12,256,042            
Stockholders' equity     1,246,032                 1,225,678               1,193,704            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,794,924               $ 13,630,096             $ 13,449,746            
Net interest income          $ 71,530              $ 74,121             $ 85,752      
Net interest rate spread                 1.15 %               1.20 %             1.92 %
Net interest margin                 2.21 %               2.29 %               2.74 %
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) (2)   $ 10,876,535   $ 73,069   2.70 %   $ 10,581,452   $ 66,650   2.50 % $ 10,379,317   $ 37,272   1.46 %

________________________
(1)     Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)     Includes mortgage escrow deposits.


 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
 
       At or For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,       December 31,       March 31, 
Asset Quality Detail   2024   2023   2023
Non-performing loans ("NPLs")                   
Business loans (1)   $ 18,213     $ 18,574     $ 25,512  
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment     3,689       3,248       2,808  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use                  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     15       6,620       2,468  
Acquisition, development, and construction     12,910       657       657  
Other loans                 99  
Total Non-accrual loans   $ 34,827     $ 29,099     $ 31,544  
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs")   $ 34,827     $ 29,099     $ 31,544  
                   
Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")   $     $     $  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent   $ 34,827     $ 29,099     $ 31,544  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets     0.26 %     0.21 %     0.23 %
Net charge-offs ("NCOs")   $ 739     $ 4,555     $ 1,541  
NCOs / Average loans (2)     0.03 %     0.17 %     0.06 %

________________________
(1)   Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)   Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, severance, the FDIC special assessment and loss on extinguishment of debt:  

    Three Months Ended  
       March 31,       December 31,       March 31,      
    2024   2023   2023  
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders                    
Reported net income available to common stockholders   $ 15,870     $ 14,487     $ 35,482    
Adjustments to net income (1):                     
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale     842       (321 )        
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets     (2,968 )           1,447    
Severance     42       25       25    
FDIC special assessment           999          
Loss on extinguishment of debt     453                
Income tax effect of adjustments     518       (208 )     (436 )  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)   $ 14,757     $ 14,982     $ 36,518    
                     
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above)                    
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)   $ 0.38     $ 0.39     $ 0.95    
Adjusted return on average assets     0.48   %     0.49   %   1.14   %
Adjusted return on average equity     5.32       5.48       12.85    
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     6.18       6.41       16.08    
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets     1.50       1.54       1.40    
Adjusted efficiency ratio     64.7       63.6       48.9    

________________________
(1)   Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.


The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

    Three Months Ended  
       March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
    2024   2023   2023  
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported   1.52   %   1.58   % 1.41   %
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (0.01 )          
Severance              
FDIC special assessment       (0.03 )      
Amortization of other intangible assets   (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )  
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)   1.50   %   1.54   % 1.40   %


The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

    Three Months Ended  
       March 31,       December 31,       March 31,      
    2024   2023   2023  
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)        64.0   %     65.0   %   50.1   %
Non-interest expense - as reported   $ 52,511     $ 53,944     $ 47,475    
Severance     (42 )     (25 )     (25 )  
FDIC special assessment           (999 )        
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (453 )              
Amortization of other intangible assets     (307 )     (350 )     (377 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 51,709     $ 52,570     $ 47,073    
Net interest income - as reported   $ 71,530     $ 74,121     $ 85,752    
Non-interest income - as reported   $ 10,467     $ 8,872     $ 9,001    
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale     842       (321 )        
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets     (2,968 )           1,447    
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 8,341     $ 8,551     $ 10,448    
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   $ 79,871     $ 82,672     $ 96,200    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)     64.7   %     63.6   %   48.9   %

________________________
(1)   The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2)   The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.


The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

       March 31,       December 31,       March 31,   
    2024   2023   2023  
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets   $ 13,501,092     $ 13,636,005     $ 13,841,724    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,797 )  
Other intangible assets     (4,753 )     (5,059 )     (6,107 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 13,340,542     $ 13,475,149     $ 13,679,820    
                     
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,239,371     $ 1,226,225     $ 1,191,253    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,797 )  
Other intangible assets     (4,753 )     (5,059 )     (6,107 )  
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)     1,078,821       1,065,369       1,029,349    
Preferred stock, net     (116,569 )     (116,569 )     (116,569 )  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 962,252     $ 948,800     $ 912,780    
                     
Common shares outstanding     38,932       38,823       38,804    
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     7.21   %   7.04   %   6.67   %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     8.09       7.91       7.52    
                     
Book value per common share   $ 28.84     $ 28.58     $ 27.70    
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)     24.72       24.44       23.52    

Primary Logo

You just read:

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results With Earnings Per Share Increasing By 11% Versus the Prior Quarter

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more