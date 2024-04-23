CorVel Announces New Integrations for Managed Care Services Enabling Partners to Increase Connectivity and Create a Seamless Workflow Experience

New integrations are propelled by technology that will create a best-in-class marketplace of services

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, is announcing upcoming innovations to its managed care service offerings. Over the past year, CorVel has invested substantially in advanced technologies, particularly Generative AI. As a result, CorVel is pleased to introduce a new hub platform to the carrier market. This offering will lessen our partners' IT constraints and lead to better program outcomes.

Founded over thirty years ago, CorVel started as a managed care solutions provider, and these services have remained the cornerstone of the business. As a leader in the industry, CorVel is committed to technological innovation and bringing new solutions to our partners. The initiative results from engagement and collaboration with our partners following CorVel’s philosophy of connecting technology and humans in a high-tech, high-touch environment.

CorVel’s data and service hub will offer a unique, modern approach to managed care. This technology will provide customers with a comprehensive 360-degree view of their data with unparalleled analytics, allowing them to automate tasks and increase efficiencies within their business models. This enhancement will deliver the capability to seamlessly integrate CorVel's products with their claim platform, as well as with other analytics platforms, ancillary service providers, PPO vendors, and more.

“As the premier managed care vendor in the market, we are excited to announce our new integration services,” said Michael Combs, CorVel’s President and CEO. “This marketplace will create unmatched connectivity for our partners, allowing them to manage claims more effectively, achieving better results and providing better care for patients.”

Another exciting new offering is CorVel’s Generative AI Document Viewer. This technology will give managed care customers access to our newest innovation, augmented document summaries. Leveraging predictive AI, generative AI, and industry-specific large language models, the CorVel AI Document Viewer creates document summaries and identifies key data elements to deliver actionable insights to claims and clinical personnel within their native systems through EDI, API, and web services - By ingesting and analyzing new information as soon as it is available, the technology helps claims and clinical professionals stay current on important claim and treatment events and highlight the most relevant information.

“CorVel approaches healthcare with a unique perspective by offering our partners a holistic approach. Our goal is to create seamless solutions that address both their business needs and the well-being of their people," said Ron Wojciechowski, Vice President of Managed Care Strategy at CorVel. “These integration services deliver managed care support in a way that makes customers' lives easier and brings a connected experience to the market that is one of a kind.”

These integrations are part of CorVel’s newest campaign, “Managed Care, Your Way”. Our partners' challenges are unique, and so are our strategies to overcome them. To learn more about CorVel’s managed care services, visit https://www.corvel.com/managed-care/.

