Century Therapeutics to Present at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology and autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat and panel at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit, details of the presentations are as follows:



Fireside Chat on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 1:30pm ET

Panel titled “iPSCs Unleashed: Mastering Manufacturing for Next-Gen Cell Therapies” on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 3:30pm ET

A replay of the events will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.centurytx.com/events-and-presentations and will be available for 90 days following the events.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is harnessing the power of adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that we believe will allow us to overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapies. Our genetically engineered, iPSC-derived cell product candidates are designed to specifically target hematologic and solid tumor cancers, with a broadening application to autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. We are leveraging our expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop therapies with the potential to overcome many of the challenges inherent to cell therapy and provide a significant advantage over existing cell therapy technologies. We believe our commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an unparalleled opportunity to advance the course of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory disease care. For more information on Century Therapeutics please visit www.centurytx.com .