CBDistillery™ shhh+ Distilled Deep Sleep Gummies Deliver Better Sleep, Improved Quality of Life

DENVER, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balanced Health Botanicals’ (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF)) CBDistillery™ one of the best-selling CBD brands in the United States, today announced that its shhh+ Distilled THC + CBN Deep Sleep Gummies help users to achieve better-quality rest, fall back to sleep during the night and wake up feeling refreshed.



The 31-day Pathfinder study, conducted by CBDistillery™ in partnership with MoreBetter’s (dba Releaf App™) highly rated tracking technology, analyzed the ways in which gummies containing hemp-derived CBD, Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and cannabinol (CBN) can improve sleep. The results showed that participants who regularly took one shhh+ Distilled Deep Sleep gummy per night found it easier to stay asleep throughout the night while also reporting improved quality of sleep throughout the study.

Additional insights include:

98% shared that CBDistillery™’s shhh+ Distilled Deep Sleep Gummies had only a positive impact on their quality of life;

91% would recommend CBDistillery™’s shhh+ Distilled Deep Sleep Gummies to others;

79% found it was easier to fall back asleep after waking up during the night after using CBDistillery’s shhh+ Distilled Deep Sleep Gummies compared to when they did not take it;

77% stated CBDistillery™’s shhh+ Distilled Deep Sleep Gummies performed better than any other sleep aid product previously used; and,

74% woke up feeling more refreshed after using CBDistillery™’s shhh+ Distilled Deep Sleep Gummies.

“Our ongoing partnership with MoreBetter is a testament to our dedication to educating consumers about the dynamic landscape of the CBD industry. We look forward to continuing this journey and sharing more insights with our community,” said Bill Stoufer, President of Balanced Health Botanicals.



“It’s great to see an industry leader like CBDistillery™ continue to invest in collecting real world data from consumers on product performance to better understand how their products work, and provide transparency to their community,” said Tyler Dautrich, COO at MoreBetter. “We look forward to continuing to enable CBDistillery™ to better engage with their community and produce data-backed content.”



For more information about the Deep Sleep Pathfinder Mission conducted by CBDistillery™ using MoreBetter’s technology stack, and future upcoming Pathfinder Missions, please visit cbdistillery.com/sleep-study/.

